AAP Leaders To Send Rs 420 To PM Modi As 'symbolic Protest' Against Agnipath Scheme

In a bid to express their protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will adopt a new way to show their unhappiness with the recruitment scheme. As per the latest updates, AAP members have decided to send cheques and demand drafts of Rs 420 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a way to display the party's symbolic protest.

Announcing the same, the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Saturday said that the the amount of 'char sau bis' (420) will show what the government is doing and will further ask PM Modi to not do cheating with the soldiers of the Indian Army. Singh also added that the move also aims to make an appeal to the government "to not cry for money to protect the country."

जो सेना -45 डिग्री तापमान में भी हमारे देश की सुरक्षा करती है उस सेना के लिए मोदी जी कहते है हमारे पास पैसा नही है!



इसलिए AAP कल पूरे उत्तर प्रदेश में भिक्षाटन का कार्यक्रम चलाकर मोदी सरकार को 420 रूपये चेक के माध्यम से भेजकर अपना सांकेतिक विरोध दर्ज कराएगी। : @SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/vshuuGJWyi — Aam Aadmi Party- Uttar Pradesh (@AAPUttarPradesh) July 2, 2022

Singh who was speaking to the media at the AAP's state in Lucknow also announced that the party will start its protest against the Agnipath scheme in the state from Sunday and will thus hold agitations against the government for "misguiding" the people by claiming "lack of money for the security of the borders." In addition to that, Singh also said that the members of the youth and student wings will urge people to donate against the policies of the Modi government across Uttar Pradesh and will register its symbolic protest by sending Rs 420 to the Modi government through cheques and demand drafts.

Notably, the Centre's recently-introduced Agnipath recruitment scheme met with the wrath of thousands of army aspirants who launched massive protests against the scheme demanding its withdrawal. In addition to that, opposition parties also slammed the PM Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for destroying the future of the youth.

AAP leader hits out at Centre over current issues

Hitting out at the Centre over many other issues presently ongoing in the country, the AAP MP referred to the recent Enforcement Directorate raids as well summons against Opposition leaders and claimed that the probe agency is acting as a 'puppet' of the BJP. Mentioning the recent political crisis in Maharastra, he accused the BJP and the ED of being responsible for toppling the entire Maharashtra government with the help of its 'kidnapping gang'.

Furthermore, speaking about the killing of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, Sanjay Singh questioned the role of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organization Rashtriya Muslim Manch in the incident. "Why did Riyaz and the other killer, who killed Kanhaiya Lal in the Udaipur incident, have relations with BJP leaders? What was the reason? This conspiracy should be exposed in front of the whole country", he asked.

Earlier this week, Kanhaiya Lal was brutally beheaded in broad daylight at his shop by two men who posted videos online claiming they were avenging an insult to Islam.

Image: ANI/PMIndia.GOV.IN