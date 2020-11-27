AAP Makes Food, Water Arrangements For Farmers' Protest At Nirankari Ground In Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made arrangements for thousands of farmers marching to Delhi in protest against the farm laws, said party spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Friday. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has made arrangements for drinking water, food and shelter for the farmers, who have been allowed by the Centre to demonstrate at the Nirankari Samagam Ground. The AAP Spokesperson also asserted that the Delhi government stands with the protesting farmers and will ensure that they are taken care of.

"The Delhi government has made arrangements for the farmers coming here to protest so that they do not face any kind of inconvenience. We are deploying appropriate water tankers and issued a notification to assign nodal officers here at the Nirankari Samagam. All our MLAs are trying to help in the capacity that they can, be it food or shelter. The Arvind Kejriwal government stands with the farmers. These three farm bills that are against the farmers and everyone coming to Delhi to protest is welcome. The Kejriwal government will take care of them," Raghav Chadha, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, told reporters on Friday.

He also criticised the Centre for urging the Delhi government to allow converting grounds into temporary jails. Chadha highlighted that the demand rejected by the Kejriwal government implies that AAP stands with the farmers of the country.

"The Central government wanted to make temporary jails at several places in Delhi. So that they could detain farmers and restrict the protest. Their demand has been rejected by the Arvind Kejriwal govt. This shows that the Kejriwal govt is with farmers and that every individual has the constitutional right to protest peacefully in this country - that right has been strengthened," he said.

Centre permits farmers to protest

In a major development on Friday, the Centre allowed thousands of farmers to enter Delhi for staging a protest against the three Farm Laws passed by the Parliament. The 'Delhi Chalo' agitation has seen a standoff between thousands of farmers marching mostly from Punjab and Haryana towards the national capital and the police reportedly resorting to the use of tear gas and water cannons to prevent them from proceeding further. On the other hand, visuals from the Shambhu inter-state border with Punjab showed that protesters threw stones at the barricades, lifted them and dropped them into the river.

