AAP Makes Massive Claim; Avers 'BJP Threatening To Run Bulldozer Over 4 Temples In Delhi'

In a sensational charge on Tuesday, AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP wanted to run a bulldozer over 4 temples in Delhi. Speaking to reporters, she claimed that the ruling party at the Centre wanted to extort money from these places of worship. To buttress her point, Atishi highlighted that due process had not been followed by the Municipal Corporation while issuing a notice to the temples. On this occasion, she stressed that the people of the national capital will not tolerate the purported hooliganism of the JP Nadda-led party.

AAP legislator Atishi claimed, "Some days ago, BJP and the Central government threatened to run a bulldozer over Neelkanth Mahadev Mandir in Delhi's Sri Niwaspuri. Now the BJP-led Central government is issuing a threat to run a bulldozer over 4 temples in the Sarojini Nagar area. I have this notice here. It was pasted by the Centre's Ministry of Urban Housing on different temples. You can see the manner in which this notice was pasted on the gate of the ancient Shiva temple, the Sai Mandir in H-Block and the Shani Mandir of J-Block in Sarojini Nagar."

She opined, "BJP is so greedy for money that it does not even have the shame, it has taken its hooliganism to the doors of Lord Ram and Lord Shiva. That's why the Centre and the MCD are repeatedly pasting this notice outside the temples. This is clearly hooliganism and extortion because the due process to remove the illegal construction of the temple is not being followed. This shows that it is a manner of extortion. In 1991, the then LG gave clear orders that if a religious place is to be demolished, the decision has to be taken only by a religious committee."

AAP up in arms over Jahangirpuri demolition

The NDMC commenced an anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri on April 20- just days after 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured in stone-pelting during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in this area. After senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a plea before an SC bench seeking an urgent hearing of the petition challenging this action, CJI NV Ramana ordered status quo until April 21. The next day, a bench of the SC comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai issued a notice in all the petitions filed on the Jahangirpuri demolition case.

Moreover, it directed that the status quo will be maintained; i.e the stay on the demolition drive will continue until further orders. Crying foul over the fact the demolition continued even after the SC order, AAP MP Raghav Chadha told the media, "I guarantee that if you run bulldozers over the BJP headquarters the communal riots will stop. They fuel these clashes to create unrest in the capital. In 2020 they incited Delhi riots and now they fuelled clashes in Jahangirpuri". He also alleged that BJP leaders allowed illegal construction in exchange for bribes as the party has been ruling MCD for the last 15 years.