Making another huge claim on Monday, AAP claimed that BJP had offered to make Delhi liquor scam accused Manish Sisodia the Chief Ministerial candidate in Delhi. Earlier, the Delhi Deputy CM alleged that he was assured of the cases against him being dropped in lieu of his splitting AAP and joining BJP. Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj contended that BJP misused central investigative agencies to ensure that opposition leaders don't pose a challenge to PM Modi. To buttress his point, he highlighted the examples of leaders such as Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged, "He (Manish Sisodia) was told that we don't have a face in Delhi to take on Kejriwal. We changed many faces- Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Adesh Gupta and Satish Upadhyay. We are not getting any person of Kejriwal's stature. You join BJP. We will make you the BJP's CM candidate. You have a good image. People like you. You have a big career."

Pointing out the alleged modus operandi of the saffron party in pressurizing opposition leaders, he recalled, "BJP's entire campaign was against the Sarada chit scam and Suvendu Adhikari. BJP's narrative continued for three months. When BJP came to power at the Centre, the CBI registered a case against him and conducted raids. In 2017, a case was registered against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED conducted raids. He was interrogated and then, he joined BJP. Since he joined BJP, the interrogations and the allegations against him have finished."

"BJP ran a campaign against Himanta Biswa Sarma for many months alleging that he siphoned off crores of rupees in the water scam. It published a booklet on him asserting that nobody can be more corrupt than him. Their entire campaign against Himanta Biswa Sarma. America too registered a case and said that a Minister has been paid bribes. BJP would say it is Himanta Biswa Sarma. Today he is the Assam CM," the AAP leader added.

Manish Sisodia under CBI scanner

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy for 2020-21. He based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. On August 19, the CBI conducted a raid at 31 locations including Manish Sisodia's official residence in the national capital. Speaking to Republic TV a day earlier, Sisodia again evaded questions pertaining to the corruption allegations.