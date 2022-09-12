AAP Makes Sensational Charge Ahead Of Gujarat Polls; Claims 'Ahmedabad Office Raided'

In a big development ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, AAP claimed that its Ahmedabad office was raided by the police on Sunday when party supremo Arvind Kejriwal arrived in the state. Making this revelation, Gujarat AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi stated that the search continued for two hours but nothing was found. As of now, there has been no confirmation of whether a raid took place or its purpose. Commenting on the news of the raid, Kejriwal attributed it to BJP's nervousness owing to the growing popularity of AAP in Gujarat.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "The BJP has been badly shaken by the immense support it is getting from the people of Gujarat. A storm is blowing in Gujarat in favor of AAP After Delhi, now started raiding in Gujarat too. Nothing was found in Delhi, nothing was found in Gujarat too. We are staunch honest and patriotic people."

Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to the state where he will interact with various sections of the society and announce promises for the Gujarat Assembly polls. The slew of 'guarantees' declared so far include free electricity up to 300 units, an unemployment allowance of Rs.3000, 10 lakh government jobs, a monthly salary of Rs.10,000 for every sarpanch, a monthly allowance of Rs.1000 for every woman aged 18 and above and farm loan waiver. AAP is seeking to emerge as an alternative in Gujarat where the politics revolved around BJP and Congress.

गुजरात की जनता से मिल रहे अपार समर्थन से भाजपा बुरी तरह बौखला गयी है। “आप” के पक्ष में गुजरात में आँधी चल रही है



दिल्ली के बाद अब गुजरात में भी रेड करनी शुरू कर दी। दिल्ली में कुछ नहीं मिला, गुजरात में भी कुछ नहीं मिला



हम कट्टर ईमानदार और देशभक्त लोग हैं https://t.co/GBu1ddoSIY — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 11, 2022

Political scenario in Gujarat

Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats. In an unforeseen development on September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason.

While BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and Gujarat in-charge Bhupender Yadav were already present in the state, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Tomar were rushed as observers. Though rumours suggested that Deputy CM Nitin Patel, Cabinet Minister RC Faldu and state BJP vice president Gordhan Zadafia were the top contenders for the post, Bhupendra Patel was elected as the new CM in a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party on September 12, 2021. Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats.