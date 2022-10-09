AAP Min Rajendra Pal Gautam Resigns From Delhi Cabinet After Furore Over Conversion Tape

Facing flak over his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced, Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday resigned from his post. Gautam was holding the portfolios of Social Welfare, SC and ST, Cooperative, Gurudwara Elections and Women & Child Development in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

Speaking to the media, the AAP leader said that he has submitted his resignation to Kejriwal, who has given him a lot of respect. "Such issue has been created out of oaths that are repeated by several crore people of the country. BJP has made it an issue, are trying to insult me and my party. I'm hurt because BJP is defaming Kejriwal. BJP is dragging him unnecessarily."

आज महर्षि वाल्मीकि जी का प्रकटोत्सव दिवस है एवं दूसरी ओर मान्यवर कांशीराम साहेब की पुण्यतिथि भी है। ऐसे संयोग में आज मैं कई बंधनों से मुक्त हुआ और आज मेरा नया जन्म हुआ है। अब मैं और अधिक मज़बूती से समाज पर होने वाले अत्याचारों व अधिकारों की लड़ाई को बिना किसी बंधन के जारी रखूँगा pic.twitter.com/buwnHYVgG8 — Rajendra Pal Gautam (@AdvRajendraPal) October 9, 2022

Gautam found himself in the middle of a controversy on Friday after a video went viral, showing him attending the event on October 5 when hundreds take a pledge to convert to Buddhism and not consider Hindu deities as gods.

In the conversion tape, a preacher is heard administering an oath, "I will never consider Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh as God and won't worship them. I will never consider Ram and Krishna as God and won't worship them. I will not follow Gauri Ganpati and any other God and Goddess of Hindu religion and won't worship them."

Sources had earlier suggested that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was upset over Gautam's participation in the mass conversion event. Several banners targeting the AAP supremo had also appeared in Gujarat, calling him "anti-Hindu".

'Why has Arvind Kejriwal not apologised yet?' asks BJP

Reacting to the development, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gaurav Bhatia asked why Kejriwal hasn't removed Gautam from his party.

"Too late is too little. The reason is very simple. As the BJP has said that the minister is only a pawn, the poison comes from Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal has not sacked the minister from his party. Why has Arvind Kejriwal not apologised yet?"

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Bansal said, "Mere resignation will not work. Arvind Kejriwal has to apologise to the nation and the Hindu community. They have insulted our gods. AAP should clear whom they stand with.