AAP Minister Criticises Central Govt As NCRB Shows Rise In Crime Against Women In Delhi

Hitting out at the Central government on increasing crime rate in the national capital, Delhi’s Social Welfare and Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday criticised the Union government on its inability to maintain law and order, despite having full control over the Delhi Police.

While talking to ANI Gautam said, ''Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal should take responsibility for crimes in Delhi. Both the police and law and order are under the central government.''

The minister cornered the Union government on the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data, that had placed Delhi under the top 20 states recording the highest crime against women. He also Gautam claimed that criminals are committing atrocities under the "Centre's protection" by raising slogans and "wrapping a 'Saffron Gamcha' around their necks," and the police is "not taking" any action against them.

He alleged, "Central government and its BJP ministers protect the radical forces across the country and that's why the graph of crime is increasing in Delhi and all over the country. Ever since the BJP government with an absolute majority was formed at the Centre, attacks on Dalits and backwards have increased. Today attacks are done asking caste, but no action is being taken."

Speaking in regard to the work done by the Delhi government, the minister said, "We have installed street lamps in dark areas, CCTV cameras, and marshals in the buses to ensure the safety of women. All of these fell under our purview."

Delhi Tops List Of Crimes Against Women: Data

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in its recent data revealed that Delhi has the highest number of criminal cases against women in comparison to other metropolitan cities in the country, despite seeing a dip in crime rate. It further states that the overall crime rate in the national capital has witnessed a fall of 16 per cent in 2020 in comparison to 2019. The number of cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has also seen a decline in the past year. Cases of violence against women have witnessed a fall, as 9,782 cases were registered in 2020 in comparison to 2018 and 2019 when 11,724 cases and 12,902 cases were reported respectively.

The report issued on Tuesday suggested that the rate of crime based on per 1,00,000 population in the last one year is 129.1. Although, Delhi still remains in the category of the most unsafe city for women as around 10,000 cases of crime against women were registered last year.

NCRB report on violence and murder

The NCRB report also provides details on the other cases as recorded in the past year including violence and murder. As per that, violence cases have registered a fall of 29 per cent followed by 39 per cent and 41 per cent for rape and murder.

With ANI Inputs

