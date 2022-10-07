AAP Minister Rajendra Gautam's Presence At Mass Conversion Rally Irks BJP; Brazens It Out

AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam came under fire from BJP after it emerged that he was present at an event where mass conversion of Hindus took place. Gautam, who holds the portfolios of Social Welfare, SC & ST, Cooperative, Gurudwara Elections and Women & Child Development in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, revealed that over 10,000 intellectuals in Delhi converted from Hinduism to Buddhism on Dussehra and took an oath to rid India of caste and untouchability. However, BJP leaders took umbrage at a video of the event in which the participants were being asked to renounce their faith in Hindu Gods.

In the video shared by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, a preacher is heard administering an oath, "I will never consider Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh as God and won't worship them. I will never consider Ram and Krishna as God and won't worship them. I will not follow Gauri Ganpati and any other God and Goddess of Hindu religion and won't worship them." Tiwari questioned AAP on why it is against Hinduism to this extent.

AAP Minister defends conversion event

Speaking to Republic TV, Rajendra Gautam said, "Raj Ratan Ambedkar is the son of Babasaheb Ambedkar's brother. On behalf of the Buddhist Society of India, he administered Diksha to all the participants. Firstly, you should understand history. Emperor Ashoka won the Kalinga War on the same day, i.e Vijayadashmi. A Buddhist monk asked him do you consider this your victory as dead bodies are lying in all directions. He said yes, I have won Kalinga. Then, he (Buddhist monk) asked him whether you can bring back even one person to life. He got upset after hearing that and embraced Buddhism that day."

Thereafter, he brazened it out by asserting that such mass conversion ceremonies take place on a routine basis. He remarked, "Show me one statement of mine where I have asked people to hurt religious sentiments. Raj Rattan Ji administered 22 pledges. And I also took those pledges along with the people. As far as religious sentiments are concerned, everyone has their own faith. I respect all religions because I believe in Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution."

Countering BJP's criticism, he stressed, "If BJP wants everyone to repose faith in those whom they believe in, it is wrong. The Constitution gives everyone the right to follow their own religion". SAD-turned-BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa maintained that the manner in which Kejriwal and his Ministers are playing with religious sentiments won't be tolerated.