As allegations of assault on two individuals in Northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar neighbourhood surfaced on Thursday morning, Republic TV confronted Aam Aadmi Party MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi over the alleged brick attack. In an exclusive telephonic conversation, the AAP MLA stated that the man (Guddu Halwai) was highly intoxicated and blamed the BJP for doing dirty politics.

"First of all, the place where the incident took place is not my office area where I usually listen to all the complaints. The man (Guddu Halwai) shown in the video is highly intoxicated and cannot even stand on his own feet. The kind of language he is using cannot be used on anyone. Delhi BJP vice president Ashok Goel is saying that there is a sewer problem but the sewer has not been commissioned yet by the Arvind Kejriwal government; so how can there be a problem with that?" he said. The AAP MLA further added, "BJP doesn't even know what accusations they are making. The level of politics has stooped down so low that now they are spreading lies against AAP for a political agenda and playing dirty politics. It is funny to take any legal actions on the basis of the statement of a man who seems to be drunk".

On being asked if he attacked Guddu Halwai with the brick, Akhilesh Tripathi said, "I am an MLA for the last 8 years; I never abused anyone and there have been no such accusations against me. He could have done this attack by himself. This is a completely false allegation against me and I appeal to everyone to see the video carefully. That man is not in his senses and can be seen using abusive language against our government. I hope the man realises his mistake once he comes back to his senses. This issue has been manifested by BJP. I am innocent and these allegations are baseless. We will continue to serve the people and continue to do our work. The investigation is underway and law will take its own course. The truth will come out."

AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi allegedly assaults 2 Men over sewage complaint

AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi allegedly assaulted two individuals on Wednesday in Northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar neighbourhood after one of them complained to the lawmaker regarding the sewage issue in the region. According to police officials, Ashok Vihar police station received information about an alleged physical assault near the Lal Bagh area on Wednesday, July 6, at about 4.30 PM. When the police arrived on the scene shortly after, it was discovered via their inquiry that Akhilesh Tripathi, an AAP legislator from the Model Town constituency, had allegedly beaten up Guddu Halwai and Mukesh Babu.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani stated that Guddu's statement was recorded, where he said that during the function he met AAP's Akhilesh Tripathi and complained to him about sewage problems in the area. Following this, the MLA got angry and allegedly hit him on the head with a brick. Adding further, DCP Northwest Delhi said that Mukesh Babu, a relative of Guddu Halwai, tried to mediate but he was too assaulted by Tripathi. Guddu sustained an injury on the left side of the head while Mukesh has no external injury. A case has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, a police official said, PTI reported.

(Image: RepublicWorld /@AAPAkhilsh-FB)