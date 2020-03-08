AAP MLA Amanatullah Defends Delhi Riot Accused Tahir Hussain Again; Calls Him 'innocent'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan on Sunday declared that suspended AAP councillor and an accused in Delhi riots Tahir Hussain is innocent and he is being projected as the main perpetrator of Delhi violence and this conspiracy was being hatched to shield the real culprits. Further communalising the arrest, he alleged that discrimination against Muslims was rampant.

'Is it Tahir Hussain's fault that he is a Muslim?

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "Whatever is happening is absolutely wrong. On February 24, Tahir Hussain called many senior officials and the records of which are present. He said that he wanted to be rescued from that place and he was. Now, it is shown that all the riots in Delhi were organised by Tahir Hussain but it is an attempt to protect the ones who were a part of it. The blame of all these riots is put on to the Muslims. Is it Tahir's fault that he is a Muslim and a part of the minority and Kapil Mishra who is a part of the majority is fine. This is wrong."

He added that, "The shops of the Muslims were burned, most of the people who died in the riots were Muslims. In the end, a human being died whether a Hindu or a Muslim and the killer of humanity should be punished. But however, these riots are being given a spin like this whole thing was orchestrated by Tahir Hussain and his men. I only want to say that whoever was a part of the riots, photos and videos of those are available. If people came from outside, then who bought them and why are they being saved."

'I feel Tahir is innocent'

The AAP MLA said that he feels that there is discrimination going on with people of one community and the rioters should be punished. He also said that if only Muslims are held accountable for riots in the country then riots will continue to take place. Defending Tahir Hussain he said that he is innocent and there is no footage of him throwing stones and petrol bombs which were found from his residence.

"I feel that there is discrimination going on with one community. I spoke to Police Commissioner now and told him that if justice is done in this case, then riots will never happen in India. There is no religion of rioters. They should be punished but if you hold only Muslims accountable for riots and send them to jail, then in this country riots will continue to take place. I feel Tahir is innocent. There is no footage of him throwing stones, petrol bombs on anyone," the AAP MLA said.

Hussain is on a seven-day police remand in connection with the northeast Delhi violence which erupted after clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups on February 23 and continued for three days. He was arrested on Thursday after a court dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the murder case.

