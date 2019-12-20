AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Defends 'provocative' Speech, Blames BJP-VHP Workers For Violence

Amid massive protests in Delhi's Jama Masjid, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Friday has stated questioned whether all the violence occurring had been purported because of his speech on Sunday. He alleged that several BJP, VHP and RSS workers too were involved in the protest. Defending the Jamia Millia University students, he said none of them has been involved in the violence.

Amanatullah defends his 'provocative speech'

"Is the protest in the entire country because of my speech? Is violence happening and the police firing due to my speech? Are the property destroyed by RSS, VHP and BJP workers due to my speech? No student from Jamia Millia University had gone there (violence), nor any person from Jamia Nagar is doing violence," he said to Republic TV.

He added, "We are not violent people, we are with peace. I have also said in my speeches that the environment should not be disturbed. See today there are lakhs protesting, but both side roads are open and no student has said any bad slogans."When asked about his speech on Sunday, he defended saying, "You have seen the video, have I said anything provocative?"

ON TAPE: AAP leader admits on violence, says 'Amanatullah Khan got carried away'

AAP MLA's provocative speech

Earlier on Sunday, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was seen addressing a rally at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, using strong language against the Central government. He allegedly said that their (Muslim community's) silence on the Triple Talaq Act was mistaken as their smartness. The speech which was attended by thousands was allegedly minutes before the rampant attack.

"When Narendra Modi and Amit Shah got the Triple Talaq law passed, they mistook our silence for smartness," said Amanatullah Khan. In response, the crowd is heard allegedly chanting, "He who follows Hitler's path will die like Hitler". This provocative speech was given by the MLA before four buses were burned in Delhi's Mathura Road.

Assam govt to lift curfew and restore internet on Tuesday after anti-CAA protests

AAP MLA's aides condones violence

His aides Mintullah Khan and Ziya Choudhary had admitted that Amanatullah Khan's speech had been provocative and instigated the crowds. Calling the 'instigation' wrong, Ziya Choudhary asserted that the situation would not have been as bad if it was not for Khan. Mintullah Khan stated that everything 'Modi and Shah says is not acceptable' and condoned the violence, saying it had to be done.

What happened at Jamia University?

Violence erupted on Mathura Road in southeast Delhi following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia students who were protesting against the amended Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged, police claimed. Students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Act. While many police officers and students were injured, no fatalities were reported. The Supreme Court has directed the students to approach the respective High Courts to seek probe into the police action on the students.

