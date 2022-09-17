AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Sent To 4-day ACB Custody In Waqf Board Case

A special CBI court at Rouse Avenue granted four-day custody to ACB for questioning AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a corruption case related to the alleged misappropriation of Waqf Board funds. The Okhla MLA was arrested by Delhi Police's Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday, September 16.

The ACB had on Friday conducted raids at four locations in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment to the Delhi Waqf Board and arrested Khan. The AAP leader's business partner Hamid Ali was arrested today, September 17.

Ali's property was among those locations where the ACB had conducted searches. According to officials, they recovered two unlicenced weapons, Rs 12 lakh in cash, and some cartridges from his premises. In total, Rs 24 lakh was seized and two unlicensed weapons were recovered during raids.

According to ACB sources, Hamil Ali disclosed to police that Amanatullah had kept weapons and cash in his house and all the transactions were done on the AAP MLA's instructions.

Earlier, the AAP MLA was summoned by ACB in a case pertaining to alleged financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board.

An FIR in connection with the alleged wrongdoing in the Board had previously been registered. According to this FIR, Khan illegally recruited 32 people disregarding all norms and government guidelines, and engaged in corruption and favouritism.

The previous CEO of the Waqf Board had given a statement against him and also issued a memorandum against the illegal recruitment, a statement from ACB on September 16 said.

Image: PTI