AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Slams BJP For Politics Over Rohingyas; Demands Refuge From Centre

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan on Thursday responded on the reports of several Rohingya camps that have been set up in the national capital and Uttar Pradesh. Responding to the allegations against him, Amanatullah Khan stated that the Rohingyas near Kalindi Kunj have settled there since 2008. He asserted that neither him nor his party, AAP was responsible for the Rohingyas who settled there.

AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan alleges politics over Rohingyas

The AAP MLA has alleged politics by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and said that they are engaging in politics to remove the Rohingyas from there. Khan further denied allegations that he and AAP are responsible for the influx of Rohingya refugees. He maintained that they have settled there since 2008.

"They have been living there since 2008. In 2018, a fire broke out but they have still been there. They told me that the UP administration officials have threatened them. They also say that the officials set the fire. So you cannot start a fire so that you can forcefully remove them from there. This is not a good thing," said Amanatullah Khan "They don't have any issues to raise now. In UP and across India, they handled the COVID-19 situation badly. Secondly, the Ram Mandir scam has also surfaced now. So the BJP has now raked up this issue to divert the other issues." Khan added

The AAP MLA has instead demanded that the Rohingyas should be given refuge by the Centre as its their responsibility. He added that the Rohingyas are living in poor conditions with no food. Khan asserted that the 53 Rohingya families are not a threat to the country. Instead, he said that the Rohingyas are in danger.

"The 53 families cannot be a threat to the nation. They are themselves distressed as they don't have any food. So how can they be a threat? The BJP has only done Hindu-Muslim politics. The Rohingyas are Muslims, that is why the BJP is doing politics. Many others also came to India and they were allowed to settle. So Rohingyas should also be allowed to do so. The BJP is instead playing the Hindu-Muslim card." said Khan "The place they have settled in falls under my constituency. So how can I let them be this way? I cannot do that as its our government in Delhi. So we installed tents for them after the fire broke out."

Two Rohingyas arrested from Aligarh

Two Rohingyas residing illegally in Aligarh were on Thursday arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad, officials said. Those arrested were identified as Mohammad Rafiq and Mohammed Aamin. They were held from Peepal wali gali in Makdoom Nagar under Kotwali Nagar police station area of Aligarh, according to a release by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Two UNHCR cards, a mobile phone and six biscuits of yellow metal were recovered from their possession, it said.

With PTI Inputs