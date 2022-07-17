AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Under CBI Lens In Waqf Board Case; L-G Gives Prosecution Sanction

In an exclusive update from the national capital, Lt Governor VK Saxena has granted the sanction of prosecution to CBI against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Amanatullah Khan for the commission of criminal offences that include deliberate and criminal violation of rules, regulations and law and misuse of position and causing financial losses to the exchequer.

The Lt Guv has granted the sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. Official sources informed that the prosecution sanction has also been granted against then Waqf Board CEO Mehboob Aalam for offences including "deliberate and criminal violation" of rules, regulations and law and "misuse of position" and causing financial losses to the exchequer.

The sources said the CBI had registered a case and conducted investigations that revealed "sufficient prosecutable evidence", following which it had sought prosecution sanction from the L-G. They added that the CBI had moved its request in May this year.

The CBI following its investigation stated that Khan, in connivance with Aalam, 'abused his official position and deliberately ignored rules and laid down procedures to cause huge losses to the government exchequer by arbitrarily appointing individuals by manipulating recruitment procedures to favour chosen individuals over thousands of deserving people who could have got employed, had the process of appointment been transparent and impartial.' The agency alleged that Khan bypassed 'basic principle of right to equality and opportunity to provide undeserving and unauthorized benefits to specific pre-identified persons.'

Delhi Police arrests Amanatullah Khan

Amanatullah Khan had previously landed in trouble when Delhi Police arrested him for obstructing the demolition drive that was carried out in Shaheen Bagh after a complaint was lodged against the leader at Shaheen Bagh Police Station. He was arrested for obstructing official duties. The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Khan and his supporters for allegedly obstructing an anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh, PTI reported citing officials. The complaint was lodged by SDMC against Khan and his supporters, accusing them of obstructing its anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh. Khan was granted bail on May 14.

"Based on the complaint received from SDMC, an FIR has been registered against Aamanatullah Khan and his supporters under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (sic)," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey.

(With PTI inputs)