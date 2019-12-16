ON TAPE: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Aide Admits 'violence Had To Be Done' In Delhi

In a massive sting operation, Republic TV on Monday has recorded AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's aide Mintullah Khan admitting that violence had to be done in Delhi, presumably protesting against the Citizenship Act. When asked by Republic TV about the provocative speech of the MLA minutes before violence ensued in Delhi's Jamia Millia University, he confirmed his presence stating that everything 'Modi and Shah says is not acceptable'. Shockingly he condoned the violence, saying it had to be done.

Jamia Violence: Republic TV investigation exposes conspiracy, videos uncover truth

AAP MLA's aide condones violence

"I was present during the speech. You can see how peaceful it was, we are standing with you. But we won't tolerate the gundagardi which is done by Modi ji and Amit shah ji ," he said adding, "This (country) neither belongs to Modi ji's father or Amit shah's father".

On being questioned about the effect such a provacative speech would have on the crowds, he said, "No, no. It's obvious that whatever they say, we won't accept it. Country is much ours as it is yours. It's not as if we will accept whatever Modi or Amit shah say to us." When asked if action was taken on the words of the MLA, he said,"Yes, it is correct and it should be done (sahi bhi hain, hona bhi chahiye aisa)".

MHA to form rules of Citizenship Act soon:'No automatic citizenship to illegal immigrants'

AAP MLA's provocative speech

On Sunday, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was seen addressing a rally at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, using strong language against the Central government. He allegedly said that their (Muslim community's) silence on the Triple Talaq Act was mistaken as their smartness. The speech which was attended by thousands was allegedly minutes before the rampant attack.

"When Narendra Modi and Amit Shah got the Triple Talaq law passed, they mistook our silence for smartness," said Amanatullah Khan. In response the crowd is heard allegedly chanting,"He who follows Hitler's path will die like Hitler". This provocative speech was given by the MLA before four buses were burn in Delhi's Mathura Road.

What happened at Jamia University?

Violence erupted on Mathura Road in southeast Delhi following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia students who were protesting against the amended Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged, police claimed. Students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Act. While many police officers and students were injured, no fatalities were reported.

Mamata Banerjee govt stays Census updation process in West Bengal amid anti-CAA violence