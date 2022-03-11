AAP MLA Avers Congress 'looted Punjab', Calls Party 'a Private Limited Firm'

A day after winning the Punjab Assembly elections, AAP MLA Ashok Parashar accused the Congress of 'looting Punjab' to fund the Uttar Pradesh elections and termed the party as a private limited firm.

"Congress has become a private limited firm, they looted Punjab and used the money for UP elections. People came to know that Congress is Akali Dal's B-team," Said Parashar told ANI.

Another AAP MLA Gurdev Singh Dev told ANI that the priority for AAP in Punjab would be to get rid of corruption and eradicate the drug menace by generating more employment opportunities. "We have won and have a challenge as we have to fulfil the promises and hopes of the people of Punjab. We will work honestly and our aim would be to make Punjab free of corruption and drug addiction by providing employment in every house," said Mann.

AAP leader and Punjab's Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will take oath on March 16 after holding a roadshow on March 13 along with Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener, Arvind Kejriwal.

According to sources quoted by ANI, AAP's Punjab Legislature Party is scheduled to meet on Friday at Chandigarh's Mohali club to elect the leader (Chief Minister).

Punjab elections: AAP wins with thumping majority

The Aam Aadmi Party dethroned Congress after a landslide victory by winning 92 seats and a three-fourth majority in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. Mann won from the Dhuri constituency in the Sangrur district with a massive margin of 58,206 votes.

Punjab's Assembly battle was converted into a multi-cornered contest, especially after the former CM Captain Amarinder Singh was given an unceremonious exit. He formed his own party Punjab Lok Congress and partnered with the Bhartiya Janta Party. Moreover, the Sayunkt Samaj Morcha comprising of 22 farmer associations, who fought their maiden elections after successfully forcing the Central Government to cave in to their demands also failed to make a significant mark.

The Congress, which suffered a humiliating defeat, on Thursday had pinned the blame on Amarinder Sing for their poor performance. However, outgoing Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa squarely blamed the infighting in the party ranks for the party's poll debacle.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, March 11, he directly accused Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu along with other leaders of speaking against the party. Lamenting that ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi did not take any action against such leaders for indulging in indiscipline, he stated that this sent a very negative message to the party workers.