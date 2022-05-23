AAP MLA Balbir Singh Receives 3-yr Jail Sentence In 2011 Case; Gets Bail, Denies Charges

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Patiala Rural, Dr Balbir Singh, was sentenced to three years of imprisonment by Ropar Court on Monday. He was convicted in a 2011 land grabbing case. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ravi Inder Singh pronounced three-year rigorous imprisonment for the accused along with three others. However, Balbir Singh was soon granted bail. The other three convicts are the MLA's wife Surinder Kaur Saini, son Rahul and another person named Parminder Singh.

As per reports, a case was registered against Dr Balbir Singh on 13 June 2011 on the complaint of his wife's sister. Rupinder Kaur and her husband Mewa Singh had accused Balbir Singh of assault. Mewa Singh alleged that Balbir Singh attacked him when he was sowing crops in his fields in Chamkaur Sahib.

Soon after getting a bail, Balbir Singh spoke to ANI, and said, "We were falsely implicated in this case. We got bail in the case& will appeal in higher court."

Balbir Singh defeats Congress in Punjab Assembly polls

It is important to note that in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections, Dr Balbir Singh was elected as an MLA from the Patiala Rural seat. Balbir Singh defeated Mohit Mohindra of Congress by a huge margin of 53,474 votes in the Assembly elections. But now after being sentenced to three years of jail term, Singh is facing the danger of losing his legislature.

As per the rule, if any public representative is sentenced to two years or more in criminal cases, then he or she has to resign from their post. If Balbir Singh loses his membership, a by-election will be held in the Patiala Rural Assembly seat within 6 months.

AAP creates history in Punjab polls

The Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganisation of the state in 1966. This was also a massive jump from its 2017 tally of 20 seats. Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered 42.01% of the vote share as against Congress, which got 22.98% of the total votes. In the end, Congress managed to bag only 18 seats, which is 49 seats lesser than its 2017 tally.