Jaito MLA Baldev Singh Loses Punjab Assembly Seat For Defection From AAP In 2019

Another Punjab Aam Aadmi Party MLA lost his seat from the legislative assembly on Tuesday, October 26, after the assembly speaker Rana KP Singh disqualified the MLA from Jaito constituency on the petitions filed by some voters of his constituency on the violations of the anti-defection provisions of the constitution.

The legislative assembly speaker announced the disqualification of Baldev Singh in response to the pleas demanding his eviction. The plea demanding his eviction was filed in 2019 by some constituents of his area, led by advocate Simran Singh, who demanded Baldev Singh’s eviction for violating the anti-defection provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

AAP’s Punjab MLA from Jaito disqualified on violation of anti-defection provisions

Baldev Singh is the second MLA from AAP’s fold who has lost his seat from the constituency this month. Earlier, rebel AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira resigned from the assembly. Surprisingly, both Baldev Singh and Khaira had left AAP in 2019 after being elected on the AAP’s ticket.

The allegations of anti-defection were placed on Baldev Singh since he fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from another party (Punjab Ekta Party floated by Sukhpal Khaira) from Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency after resigning from AAP.

However, Baldev Singh didn’t make it in the elections and then rejoined Aam Aadmi Party after facing defeat. Baldev Singh, who had left Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP in January 2019, returned to the party nine months later, in October 2019.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker asserted that the decision was taken after hearing the pleas filed by the constituents as well as arguments floated by Baldev Singh, during which the MLA reportedly accepted that he had fought the 2019 election on the ticket of Punjab Ekta Party.

The AAP's strength in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha has been reduced to 17 with the removal of Baldev Singh, however, they remain the single largest opposition party. Three of the 17 MLAs have already joined the Congress - Pirmal Singh, Nazar Singh, and Jagdev Singh Kamalu, while another, Kanwar Sandhu, remains a dissident.

The politics in the state is currently brewing as AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is making several visits to the state, to set the base for the party’s campaign ahead of the assembly polls scheduled for next year.

Image: PTI