AAP MLA Demands Bulldozers On MCD Officers' Houses; 'allowed Encroachment For Bribes'

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday hit out at the BJP over the Jahangirpuri demolition, questioning why the party-ruled MCD allowed illegal construction in the first place. Speaking to Republic TV, Bharadwaj alleged that the NDMC officers had allowed Rohingyas and Bangladeshis to encroach upon public land after accepting bribes, and demanded that bulldozers be run on the houses of the officers as well.

"Anybody who stays in Delhi knows that any unauthorized construction or illegal building comes under the purview of BJP-ruled MCD. BJP has been ruling the MCD for the last 15 years. Obviously, these buildings have cropped up during their rule. Why were they allowed and why were they allowed to encroach on public land which was meant for public roads?" questioned the AAP MLA.

"Obviously, BJP-ruled MCD allowed it and money was taken by MCD officers. This should come to book. All netas and officers should be held accountable and the same bulldozers should bulldoze these BJP netas and MCD officers who have taken the money and caused inconvenience to the country. AAP does not have anything to do with encroachment, we don't govern building by-laws. Even on PWD roads, action can only be taken by MCD," Saurabh Bharadwaj added.

Jahangirpuri demolition drive stayed by SC

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation today launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive and began razing down illegally constructed slums and shops in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. The NDMC in a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on Tuesday, said, "The special joint encroachment removal action program comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area." The destruction continued until a Supreme Court order stayed the demolition drive.

"We will follow the SC order and take action accordingly', North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said after the Supreme Court ordered a status-quo on the demolition drive.

Notably, the demolition operation was launched just days after 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured in stone-pelting during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the April 16 violence. However, the NDMC mayor has asserted that the civic body was carrying out the drive because people of the area made several complaints regarding road blockage and traffic issues, and not in retaliation to the Shobha Yatra violence.