AAP MLA Files Complaint Against Delhi BJP Chief, SDMC Mayor Over Demolition Drive

Aam Aadmi Party's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan has filed a complaint against the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan and BJP's Delhi chief Adesh Gupta. Amanatullah Khan took to Twitter and informed that he filed a complaint against "illegal action of the MCD" and has alleged that trees were uprooted. Moreover, he also claimed that the SDMC did not inform him or the Public Works Department (PWD) about the demolition drive that will be carried out on Tuesday.

The AAP legislator has stated that the demolition drive was initiated at the behest of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan. As per his complaint letter, Khan has added that the the municipal corporation officials did not find any encroachment, following which they uprooted an old tree "out of frustration". The legislator has remarked that uprooting trees is against the norms of demolition drive and also against the Forest Act and Delhi Preservation of Trees Act 1994.

ओखला विधानसभा क्षेत्र के New Friends Colony से ज़ाकिर नगर ढलान के बीच @adeshguptabjp और मुकेश सूर्या के इशारे पर PWD को बिना सूचित किए MCD की अवैध कार्रवाई और पेड़ों को उखाड़ना असंवैधानिक है।

आज MCD के गैर ज़िम्मेदार लोगों के ख़िलाफ़ FIR दर्ज़ करने के लिए NFC थाने में शिकायत की। pic.twitter.com/7DxRalOKLG — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) May 10, 2022

FIR against Amanatullah Khan for obstructing Shaheen Bagh demolition drive

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against Aamanatullah Khan and his supporters for allegedly obstructing an anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh, PTI reported citing officials. The complaint was lodged by SDMC with the police against Khan and his supporters, accusing them of obstructing its anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh on Monday.

"Based on the complaint received from SDMC, an FIR has been registered against Aamanatullah Khan and his supporters under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey "Amanatullah Khan MLA (Okhla) along with his supporters present did not allow the field staff of the zone SDMC to remove the encroachment. In view of the above, you are requested to take appropriate legal action against Amanatullah Khan and his supporters for interfering in discharge of official duties by public servants," the SDMC's Central Zone licensing inspector wrote in the complaint

Protests erupted at Shaheen Bagh on Monday with hundreds of people, including women, opposing the anti-encroachment drive of the SDMC as bulldozers rolled into the area in the presence of a huge number of police personnel. The civic body team was forced to return without carrying out the exercise. The protestors raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the Centre and demanded that the action be stopped. Some of the women protesters even stood in front of the bulldozers to prevent the exercise.

With PTI inputs