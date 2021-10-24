AAP MLA Kultar Singh Slams Punjab Congress; Accuses Them Of Using Farmers As 'vote Bank'

As developments of infightings in the Punjab Congress unit grow intense and bring more traction to the rather hostile political condition, AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan launched an attack on the party's governance on Sunday.

While targetting the present and former Chief Ministers under the Punjab Congrees, the AAP MLA lambasted CM Charanjit Singh Channi and ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh for never fulfilling the commitments made to the farmers. Notably, on Sunday, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu launched an attack on his own party over a series of tweets.

Reports have also claimed that Sidhu had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, putting forth a list of 13 issues in the state.

What did the AAP MLA opine regarding the Punjab Congress?

AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan, while attacking the Punjab Congress, mentioned that just like former CM Amarinder Singh, the Charanjit Channi-led government neither waived farmers' debt nor "compensated" them for crop loss. The AAP MLA, who is also his party's farmer wing president, claimed that the Punjab Congress had only taken advantage of the condition of the farmers and used them as a vote bank.

Sandhwan, while putting forward these claims, demanded that the CM Channi government give full compensation to farmers whose crop was damaged by the recent showers and attacks. He added that, relaxation should be given on moisture content in paddy due to inclement weather, so that farmers do not have to face hassles in grain markets. Sandhwan claimed that the government agencies procuring the crop and farmers were facing a lot of inconveniences.

Sandhwan further appealed to the CM Channi govt to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and further put pressure on the Union government for relaxation in conditions regarding moisture content. Hitting out at the state and Union government, Sandhwan said that they were not paying any heed to farmers' concerns. "These governments are limited only to tall claims in the name of the farmers. They have nothing to do with solving the problems of farmers," he added.

Rife multi-folds in Punjab Congress as Sidhu indirectly slams own party

Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, putting forth a list of 13 issues in the state. Listing justice for sacrileges, drugs, agriculture, electricity, PPAs, transport and cable mafia etc.

In his letter, he urged Sonia Gandhi to direct the state government to 'act in the interest of Punjab'. His letter had come just two days after he took back his resignation and decided to continue as the PPCC chief. Additionally, Sidhu took to Twitter to launch an indirect attack on his own party. In the row of tweets, Sidhu said that Congress was 'not' discussing the real issues in the state, further going on to claim that the state was witnessing a financial emergency.

Punjab must come back to its real issues that concern every punjabi and our future generations … How will we counter the financial emergency that stares upon us ? I will stick to the real issues and not let them take a backseat ! 1/3 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 24, 2021

Congress vs Congress in Punjab

As escalation of turmoil persists in the Punjab Congress, this fresh set of allegations and questions from Navjot Singh Sidhu come at a time when the party replaced Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat with Harish Chaudhary amid worsening infighting.

Sidhu's rift that started initially against Captain Amarinder Singh has shifted to the party leadership in the state. Recent reports had suggested that the rivalry between CM Channi and Sidhu had reached at a point where the Chief Minister dared Navjot Singh Sidhu to become the CM.

According to sources, Channi threatened to leave the CM post amid Sidhu's repeated jibes and dared the cricketer-turned-politician to take over and prove his mettle.

