AAP MLA Questions CWG Medalist Divya Kakran; Claims 'She Never Represented Delhi'

Indian wrestler Divya Kakran, who did the nation proud with her stellar performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022, was forced to provide 'proof' of having represented Delhi in international championships. This came after Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj refused to acknowledge that the CWG bronze medallist played from Delhi and not Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet, Bharadwaj said, "I don't remember that you play for Delhi. You have always been playing for Uttar Pradesh."

It may be noted that Divya Kakran has won 17 gold medals in the Delhi State wrestling championships. Despite bringing laurels to the country, the wrestler has alleged that she never received help from the Delhi government.

The 18-year-old bagged a bronze medal in the women's 68-kg category in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 7 and received a congratulatory message from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter. In response, Divya Kakran thanked the CM and conveyed that she is yet to receive assistance from the AAP government.

"I thank Delhi CM for congratulating me on my medal victory. I have a request that I have been living in Delhi for the last 20 years and have also been training in wrestling here, but I have not received any prize money from the state government, nor did I receive any help," Kakran wrote.

'You never played for Delhi': AAP MLA tells champion wrestler

Responding to these remarks, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj expressed ignorance towards her achievements and questioned whether she represented Delhi.

"Sister the whole country is proud of you. But I don't remember that you play for Delhi. You have always been playing for Uttar Pradesh. But the player is the country. You do not expect respect from Yogi Adityanath ji. I think the Chief Minister of Delhi will definitely listen to you," he tweeted

"Maybe I am wrong, but when I searched, I found that you have always been playing for Uttar Pradesh, not from Delhi state. Today the whole country is proud of you. I pray to God that you go ahead," the leader said, while sharing news articles that claimed Kakran represented UP.

बहिन पूरे देश को आपपर गर्व है। लेकिन मुझे याद नहीं आता कि आप दिल्ली की तरफ से खेलती हैं। आप हमेशा उत्तर प्रदेश की तरफ से खेलती आईं है।

लेकिन खिलाड़ी देश को होता है।योगी आदित्यनाथ जी से आप को सम्मान की उम्मीद नहीं है।मुझे लगता है कि दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री आपकी बात जरूर सुनेंगे। https://t.co/WgxwpWJHR1 — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 7, 2022

'I have won 17 golds for Delhi': Divya shows 'evidence' to AAP MLA

Responding to AAP MLA's tweet, Divya Kakran informed that she represented Delhi between 2011 to 2017, while also attaching a photo of her certificate as proof. She added that if he still does not believe her then she is ready to share other screenshots of her 17 gold medal certificates won for the national capital.

2011 se 2017 tak me delhi se khelti thi ye raha certificate delhi sate ka !

Ager apko abhi bhi yakin nahi to delhi sate se 17 Gold h mere vo certificate bhi upload karu https://t.co/0PXYp7NWR0 pic.twitter.com/H7dwTWsSx7 — Divya kakran (@DivyaWrestler) August 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the Delhi govt has also failed to acknowledge Divya Kakran as a player who represented and set records for Delhi. In response to Kakran's allegations, the AAP government in a statement said, "Currently Divya Kakran plays for Uttar Pradesh. If she had played from Delhi or she had been part of any sports scheme of the government or she has applied in any such scheme then the government will surely look into it," it said.