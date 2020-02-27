After Sanjay Singh Defended Tahir Hussain, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha Demands Strict Action

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday asserted that strict action should be taken against party leader Tahir Hussain if he was found guilty after the Delhi police’s investigation. He maintained that no leniency should be shown to anyone involved in riots irrespective of caste, religion, ideology and party affiliation. At the same time, the Rajinder Nagar MLA stated that the AAP had no information about Hussain’s alleged involvement in the killing of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma.

Raghav Chadha opined, “First of all, I want to say that any individual who is involved in riots should be given strictest punishment and should be behind the bars. There should be no leniency in such a matter. Anyone who is involved in riots irrespective of caste, religion, ideology, political party be it AAP, BJP or Congress, should be caught and thrown into jail. And strict action should be taken against him.”

He added, “You (media) are saying that Tahir Hussain is involved in riots and there is a question mark over his role. I want to say this clearly- No investigative agency is under us. We do not have any information. Delhi police is the agency that investigates. Delhi police should investigate this matter. And if he is found guilty, even if he is a member of our party, whether it is Tahir Hussain, he should be put behind the bars. And strict action should be taken.

'Tahir Hussain has already given his statement'

Incidentally, Chadha’s categorical statement on Hussain comes hours after AAP MP Sanjay Singh defended him. Singh quoted Hussain’s statement that a mob had forcefully entered his house. Moreover, he claimed that Hussain and his family were not in the house for two days.

Sanjay Singh remarked, "From the very first day, AAP has been saying that any person, be it from any party or religion, action must be taken against them if guilty. Tahir Hussain has already given his statement in which he said that he gave all details to police and media about mob entering his house during the violence. He had asked police for protection. The police came eight hours late and rescued him and his family from his house. The police helped him and family to get out of his house. They were not there for 2 days. When they were not in the house, the question on stones and all should not arise at all."

