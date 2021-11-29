AAP MLA Raghav Chadha Named 'Most Stylish Politician'; Delhi CM Kejriwal Reacts

In an interesting development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that he has the most honest, dedicated, patriotic, as well as 'stylish' leaders in his party after AAP MLA Raghav Chadha won the 'Stylish Politician of the Year' award at the second season of the India Fashion Awards.

The Delhi CM tweeted:

We have the most honest, most dedicated and most patriotic leaders in our party. Now, we have the most stylish too! Congrats @raghav_chadha https://t.co/7IaJIE0XGh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 29, 2021

Chadha acknowledged the tweet by Kejriwal and expressed gratitude.

Thank you sir 🙏 https://t.co/uk54yKHhQq — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 29, 2021

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister, Maneka Gandhi, was seen presenting the award to Chadha, who is an MLA from Rajendra Nagar, at the event. Raghav Chadha's office said in a statement that the second season of the India Fashion Awards was organised to encourage innovators in the fashion industry.

A few hours ago, the AAP MLA took to his Instagram handle and posted some of his pictures from the event, and stated, "Awarded the 'most stylish politician award' at the Indian Fashion Awards 2021."

33-year-old Chadha is also the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, Punjab co-incharge for AAP, national spokesperson and national executive member of the party.

AAP's Raghav Chadha Demands Legal Guarantee For MSP

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Chadha had lamented that the Union government had failed to give a satisfactory response after the Centre repealed the three farm laws in the Parliament. Moreover, he recalled that the Working Group of Consumer Affairs headed by then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi in 2011 had recommended that statutory provisions should be enacted to ensure that no farmer-trade transaction takes place below MSP.

The AAP MLA had said, "The eternal demand of the farmers has been to make a statutory guarantee for MSP. Whenever we would say that farmers' demands should be fulfilled, this included the repeal of three black laws and the legal guarantee for MSP. In their first charter of demands, farmers put forth this demand before the PM and the BJP government. It is said that the Centre has neither taken a decision nor given a satisfactory response. I want to remind you that the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi was the head of the Working Group of Consumer Affairs formed in 2011."

"This committee mentioned in its report that a legal guarantee for MSP must be given and Swaminathan Committee reports should be implemented. It seems that the PM today does not agree with the views expressed by the Gujarat CM in 2011. Only he can say why he does not agree. We demand that every farmer should get a right to MSP," he added.