In Assembly, AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj Demands Narco Test On Delhi Police In Riot-hit Areas

As Delhi riots have claimed so far 32 lives, on Thursday, party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj in the assembly has demanded NARCO test of the cops. Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Bharadwaj said that Station house officer of the all the riot-hit Police Station should go through a Narco Test in presence of media. He stated that this will bring out the real truth behind who masterminded the riot and what was Police doing as it broke out.

He said: "India has a test called NARCO Analysis test. In it, person is given a sedative and they ask him /her Who started the riots? Whose order is it? Everybody knows what are the areas - Karawal Nagar, Chandbagh, Gokulpuri, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Noor-Ilahi, Seelampur. The SHO of the Police Station should go though a narco test in front of the media. The entire country will know who masterminded the riots. They will also know what was Police doing during the riots."

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 32 lives and has left around 190 people injured, as per official figures on Thursday evening. The violence took place in northeast Delhi, amid the United States President Donald Trump's maiden India visit. It started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and soon turned into a communal riot.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, the Home Minister and others met to review the current situation. Paramilitary was called in and on Wednesday Delhi High Court stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace. On PM's and Home Minister's orders, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited several places and briefed the Home Minister about the situation.

