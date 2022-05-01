AAP MLA Says BJP Dreads Kejriwal's Growth In Gujarat; 'No Role Of RSS In Freedom Struggle'

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, while advocating for 'Tiranga Shakhas' on Sunday, questioned Rashtriya Swayamsevak's (RSS) role in the country's freedom struggle and contribution to attaining independence from the British rule. In addition, he noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intended to prevent AAP from expanding in Gujarat and deemed it as the reason behind BJP's objective to conduct early elections in the state.

"In Uttar Pradesh, RSS did not even accept the national flag; what was the role RSS in India's freedom struggle? Why did RSS form its government with Muslim League in three states? The youth should know about the correct history," the MLA from South Delhi's Greater Kailash told news agency ANI.

He went on to say, "The BJP does not want the spread of AAP in Gujarat. It is scared of AAP hence the BJP is planning to conduct early elections in Gujarat."

AAP set to launch 10,000 'Tiranga Shakhas' against BJP's "politics of hatred"

With an objective to counter the BJP's "politics of hatred", the Kejriwal-led party will float 'Tiranga Shakhas' in Uttar Pradesh on the lines of RSS, AAP's Sanjay Singh said on Saturday.

"The AAP intends to open 10,000 'tiranga shakhas' in the next six months to educate the people of Uttar Pradesh about the saffron party's "divide and rule" policy," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

"The BJP is sponsoring politics of hatred. This is weakening the country and the Constitution. If the situation continues, India will lose its identity. It has to be saved," Singh told reporters.

"The people of UP and the country have to be educated about the divisive policies of the BJP. For this, the party will start 'tiranga shakhas' in the entire Uttar Pradesh. These will be the 'shakhas' of the RSS versus the 'shakhas' of the AAP. These will be constituted in the next six months," he said.

The party will begin appointing 'pramukhs' to the 'Tiranga Shakas' from July 1 and 10,000 such 'pramukhs' will be appointed, he said. He added that the national tri-colour will be unfurled before the commencement of 'Tiranga Shakhas'.