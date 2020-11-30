AAP MLA Slams PM's Remarks Against Opp'n Over Farm Laws, Says They 'smack Of Arrogance'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks holding the opposition responsible for fear-mongering over the new Farm Laws calling them ''laughable and arrogant." While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the AAP MLA questioned if the protesting farmers were idiots or had no understanding of their interests adding that the Centre and the PM were engaged in an 'ego battle' instead of holding a dialogue with the farmers.

"I think these comments are laughable and they smack of the arrogance that the central government is experiencing today. Is the Modi government trying to say that the farmer of the country is an idiot? They don't understand their own benefits and farming interests? These comments reflect that the government and the Prime Minister have no understanding of the farming issue and the repercussions of the Farm Laws. The Prime Minister has made this into an ego battle, they should engage in a fruitful dialogue with the farmers," said Raghav Chadha.

The AAP MLA who had reached the to speak to the farmers revealed that the Kejriwal-led Delhi Government would ensure that all basic amenities are made available to the protesting farmers on site. "I have come to convey that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji has asked us to ensure that all basic amenities and facilities are made available in the capacity. I have come to ensure water tankers, medicine vans and primary medical care is provided, we have made sure langar facilities are available and toilets are installed," he said.

PM Modi Attacks Opposition over Agrarian Laws

Speaking at a function in Varanasi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to assuage the farmers protesting against the agrarian reform laws passed by the Parliament while lashing out at the opposition for fearmongering on the issue. "In the recent period, the country is witnessing a new trend. Earlier, if someone didn’t like the government’s decision, then it would be opposed. Now, the opposition is not issue-based. Now the opposition is based on fearmongering. They say, ‘The decision is good. But we don’t know what will happen in the future'," he said.

"In the case of the historic agrarian reforms, the same act is unfolding. We have to remember that these are the same people who have cheated the farmers for years together. While MSP used to be announced, very little procurement was based on MSP. In the name of farmers, big farm loan waiver packages used to be announced. But the benefits never reached the small farmers," he added.

