AAP MLA Somnath Bharti Denied Bail; Sent To Jail For Threatening CM Yogi After Ink Attack

In a massive setback for AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, Sultanpur's MP-MLA court on Monday, refused to grant him bail and sent him to judicial custody. Affixing January 13 as the date for the next hearing, the court remanded Bharti to Sultanpur district jail till then. Bharti was arrested UP Police after he used abusive language with the police and threatened CM Yogi Adityanath's death.

Bharti denied bail

Police wrongly claimed that I refused to accept 41A notice, a mandatory requirement under CrPC and judgement of Arnesh Kumar. Let phone locations be traced, truth will be out. I will keep fighting for People of UP against misrule of Yogi. https://t.co/3y76tCymrn — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) January 11, 2021

Bharti attacked with ink, abuses police

Bharti, who is on a 2-day visit in the state to review schools and hospitals of Uttar Pradesh, was attaxked by miscreants who threw ink at him while he was going to a party event in Rae Bareli. AAP has lashed out CM Yogi Adityanath, claiming that BJP goons were behind the attack. Faced with such an 'ink protest', Bharti was caught on camera threatening a UP police officer to get him fired, slamming the UP police for aiding 'BJP goons'. Moreover, Bharti is heard proclaiming, 'Yogi's death is fixed'.

"Tell Yogi that nothing will happen by doing this, Atul. Yogi's death is confirmed. Arrest him (ink attacker) first. Is this how UP police shelters goons? He (Yogi) is a coward and he is impotent," says Bharti to a UP police officer, with his face smeared with ink.

BJP slams AAP MLA's abuse

Reacting to the situation, UP Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna slammed the abusive language which Bharti used towards Adityanath and the police. AAP MLA Sanjay Singh commented, "When AAP tried to question the state government on the plight of schools and hospitals, the state's BJP government started terrorising our party leaders, former ministers and MLAs". While it is unclear if Bharti's attackers have been caught, Bharti has alleged that he is being kept under custody for refusing to police's notice and the court's judgment.

"Abusive, abusive, abusive language has become the identity of the Aam Aadmi Party. Somnath Bharti used extremely offensive language for Uttar Pradesh. He used abusive language to the CM and threatened to kill him," said Khanna adding, "If Arvind Kejriwal has the dignity of the post of Chief Minister then he should apologize on behalf of Somnath Bharti. No matter how much Somnath Bharti is condemned, his language is very abusive. Somnath Bharti also used abusive language to the police."

