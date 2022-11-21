AAP MLA Thrashed For Selling Tickets? BJP Shows Mirror To Kejriwal With Stunning Video

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, a shocking video surfaced on Monday. Sharing the video on its official Twitter handle, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gulab Singh Yadav was thrashed by the party workers for 'selling election tickets'.

In the video, Gulab Singh Yadav can be seen sitting and having a discussion with a few men, until they get agitated and start hurling things at him and landing blows, forcing the AAP MLA to escape from the room. The people followed him. In a direct message to the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor, the BJP said, "Kejriwal Ji, this is how one by one, the number of all your corrupt leaders will come."

'Cash For Ticket' Scam Explodes

Earlier in the day, the BJP had released the 'mother of all stings' at a press conference in the national capital. In the first part of the sting operation, AAP functionary Puneet Goyal and a person named Dinesh Saraf are reportedly heard telling AAP leader Bindu Sriram to pay Rs.80 lakh in lieu of a poll ticket from Ward no.54 Rohini-D.

While Goyal is the in-charge of that seat and is believed to be a close aide of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Saraf is purportedly a relative of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta.

In the second part of the sting operation shot in a car, Sriram seeks confirmation of the bribe from senior AAP leader RR Pathania. He is the in-charge of the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and the convenor of the Delhi AAP SC/ST wing. Sriram who herself recorded the videos was present at the press conference in which leaders such as BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta were present.

Sambit Patra remarked, "Bindu had to pay a total amount of Rs.80 lakh. The first installment was Rs.21 lakh. The second installment was Rs.40 lakh. And the third installment was Rs.21 lakh out of which Rs.10 lakh was cash and a cheque of Rs.11 lakh in the form of a donation to AAP."