AAP MLA Urges HC To Impose President's Rule In Delhi; BJP Questions CM Kejriwal's Efforts

Amid the sudden surge in COVID cases, AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal in a video message requested the Delhi High Court to impose President's Rule in the National Capital

As the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital continues to remain grave, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Shoaib Iqbal in his video message was seen appealing to the Delhi High Court (HC) to impose President's Rule in the nation's capital. Stating that looking at the current situation of Delhi, he feels like crying, the AAP MLA said that he is not able to sleep during the night, when he sees people struggling for oxygen, medicines, hospital beds, ventilators, etc. 

AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal said, "I feel so helpless and shameless that being a part of the government, I am helpless and cannot do anything for the people. I am the only senior MLA, but despite this, there is no one to guide me or tell me who is the nodal officer in Delhi. Therefore, with folded hands, I request the Delhi HC to work towards imposing President's Rule in the National Capital."

Amit Malviya attacks CM Kejriwal

Reacting to this video shared by the AAP MLA, BJP's national president of its IT cell Amit Malviya on Friday took to his official Twitter handle and said that if this MLA is demanding President's Rule in Delhi, then it is obvious that he doesn't watch TV because, if he had been, then he would have to know how effectively Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has managed COVID-19.

Current COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi so far has registered over 11,22,286 positive cases, out of which, 10,08,537 have recovered and 15,772 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 24,235 new cases,  29,287 fresh recoveries and 395 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the National Capital is 97,977. 

