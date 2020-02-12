AAP MLA Warns Against 'insulting Hanuman', Predicts Threat To BJP's Pan-India Prospects

On Wednesday, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj who was re-elected from the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency warned the BJP against “insulting” Lord Hanuman. Maintaining that Lord Hanuman had the potential of destroying BJP's electoral prospects in other states, he opined that Lord Ram would always choose the former over BJP leaders. Bharadwaj’s remarks come after BJP had ridiculed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his public display of devotion towards Lord Hanuman. AAP won a whopping 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

Read: Delhi Polls: Alka Lamba's MCC Breach To 'Hanuman' Politics - Poll Day's Top Controversies

Saurabh Bharadwaj remarked, “The more they instigate Hanumanji, the more anger you will witness in each state. Hanumanji would put to fire all their Lankas in their different states. And they should not do so. This is very dangerous. And whenever there is a choice for Lord Ram to choose between the bhakts (followers) of BJP and his main bhakt Hanuman, Lord Ram will always choose Hanuman. He will not choose BJP. So, I think they should be beware of insulting Hanuman.”

Read: Manoj Tiwari Brands Kejriwal A 'Chunavi Hanuman Bhakt'; Clarifies His 'Ashudh' Remarks

Politics over Lord Hanuman

The BJP-AAP face-off over the issue of Lord Hanuman began when Kejriwal recited the Hanuman Chalisa during an interview with a private television channel. Basically, the Delhi CM obliged after the anchor of the channel challenged him to do so. On this occasion, Kejriwal also revealed that he regularly visited the Hanuman temple in his neighbourhood. Mentioning that reciting the Hanuman Chalisa renders a lot of peace, he taunted the anchor to keep a separate programme so that he could recite it in full.

Contending that Kejriwal had remembered Lord Hanuman just before the elections, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari termed Kejriwal as a “Chunavi Hanuman Bhakt”. He claimed that during a temple visit, the AAP chief had used the same hands which he used to remove his shoes to offer the garland to Lord Hanuman. According to Tiwari, this had hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

However, this did not deter Kejriwal from talking about his faith in Lord Hanuman. In his election victory speech, he specially expressed his gratitude to Lord Hanuman. Later in the day, he visited the famous Hanuman temple near Connaught Place in the national capital.

Read: Sanjay Raut Defends Kejriwal's Hanuman Worship; Says Delhi CM Towers Over BJP Leaders

Read: Arvind Kejriwal Refutes BJP's 'anti-Hindu' Claim, Says 'I Am An Ardent Hanuman Devotee'