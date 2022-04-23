AAP MLA Warns BJP Against 'dirty Bulldozer Politics'; Vows To Protect Citizens Of Delhi

Reacting to the two day anti-encroachment drive against illegally constructed slums in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar, while addressing the press conference on Saturday, spoke to Republic TV and said that there’s no need for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to trouble the citizens of national capital Delhi.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said, “If anyone from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to ask for money or send any hooligan to threaten you to bulldoze your house, Delhi residents can freely come to Aam Aadmi Party leaders. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders ensure to help the citizens of Delhi in every circumstance and will stand shoulder to shoulder to ensure the safety and wellbeing of every citizen in the national capital. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is playing dirty politics over bulldozers in Delhi.” “Bharatiya Janata Party is harassing the citizens of Delhi in the name of development by bulldozing houses and shops. However, Delhi citizens need not worry, the national capital Delhi has the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and we vow to stand in every situation to maintain peace in Delhi. If they come to demolish the houses of the poor, we will reach the place to support the citizens of the national capital,” AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar added.

While showing bulldozing notices to media reporters in the press conference, the MLA further stated, “Bharatiya Janata Party is sending notices for bulldozing houses and sending orders of house tests. People are being harassed in the name of house tests in Delhi, where until now no house tests were taken by any ruling government in Delhi.”

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promoted illegal construction in the last 5 years and now BJP wants to plunder the national capital to fulfill its unsolicited agendas,” MLA Kuldeep Kumar further added.

Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive

The NDMC commenced a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, April 20. There was a heavy police presence in the area to provide security to the officials of the civic agency and senior police officers were personally present on the spot to focus on the law and order situation.

After senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a plea before an SC bench seeking an urgent hearing of the petition challenging this action, CJI NV Ramana ordered status quo until Thursday. But the opposition cried foul as the drive continued even after the SC order.