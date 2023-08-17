Last Updated:

AAP MLAs Demand Inquiry Against Vijender Gupta Over Distorting Facts Of Petitions Committee Report

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha demanded that BJP MLA Vijender Gupta be suspended from the House till the matter is probed by the Privileges Committee.

Press Trust Of India

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta and AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha (Image: PTI)


The ruling AAP MLAs on Thursday demanded an inquiry against BJP MLA Vijender Gupta by the Privileges Committee over allegedly presenting distorted facts from the Petitions Committee report tabled in the Delhi Assembly and disrupting House proceedings.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha demanded that Gupta be suspended from the House till the matter is probed by the Privileges Committee.

His fellow legislator, Madan Lal, concurred with him, and said, "He does not deserve to be here." Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla pointed out that Gupta was disrupting the House since morning. The BJP MLAs got into a war of words with her.

Mohan Singh Bisht said the AAP MLAs, being in the majority, were throttling the voice of opposition. He also protested against the manner in which the report was tabled in the Assembly.

"Our voice is being throttled. But you cannot suppress our voice. I respect the Chair," he said.

Birla alleged that the opposition members were trying to disrupt the proceedings of the House through Gupta.

"It is condemnable and shameful that facts were distorted from the report presented in the Delhi Assembly. The opposition members do not want to discuss issues of public welfare,” she said.

"Gupta is deliberately trying to disrupt the House proceedings. It's also a matter of contempt the way he presented the facts of the petitions committee report in a twisted manner. If you repeat it, I will be forced to take action on the proposal of AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha," Birla said.

She advised opposition members to “mind their behaviour”.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said that Gupta has been regularly disrupting the House and demanded that the Speaker take the consent of the House on his proposal.

Following his address, the BJP MLAs again got up, to which Birla said, "Is Comedy Nights going on here? Why are you laughing?"

First Published:
