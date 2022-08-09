AAP Moves SC In Defense Of 'freebies Schemes', Demands To Be Made A Party In The Matter

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday reached the doors of the Supreme Court in defense of their freebies schemes. In view of political parties promising freebies during election campaigns, the Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that there is a need for an apex body consisting of members from the Niti Aayog, the Finance Commission, ruling and opposition parties, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other stakeholders to examine such practices.

"Being a key member of the national political opposition and the ruling party in two states/UTs, AAP has filed the present application for intervention, raising certain concerns about the maintainability and merit of the captioned writ petition relating to the distribution of so-called ‘freebies’ by political parties," the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said in its petition.

AAP alleges 'political agenda' behind petition

Filing an intervention, the AAP demanded to be made a party in the matter and also questioned the intention of the petitioner-- Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ashwini Upadhyay and described his petition as a 'political interest litigation'.

"The Petitioner (Ashwani Upadhayay) himself has strong links to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (‘BJP’), having served as its spokesperson and as a leader of its Delhi unit in the past. The Petitioner’s frivolous petitions instituted in the name of public interest, often inspired by this party’s political agenda, have come under this Hon’ble Court’s criticism in the past," it said.

The party has also argued that if a discussion has to take place on “freebies” and their connection to the fiscal health of the country, then the discussion has to be first in respect of what is being given to politicians, ministers, members of parliament and legislative assemblies.

On August 8, Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Centre and remarked that those labelling free electricity and water as a 'crime' were the 'real traitors' of India. "Today it has been 75 years of Independence and we are not able to provide free electricity, water, education, and health facilities to the people," Kejriwal said, calling those who dubbed it Revdi culture and free culture, the 'real traitors' of India. "Those who waive the loans of industrialists are real traitors," he remarked.

SC's observations on freebie culture

The top court has observed that promises of freebies by the political parties during election campaigns are a “serious economic issue” that needs to be examined. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli stated, "All stakeholders who want the freebies and who are opposing it, including RBI, NITI Aayog, and opposition parties, have to be involved in this process of making some constructive suggestion."

The SC's direction came during the hearing of a PIL by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay which contends that arbitrary promises of irrational freebies violate the EC's mandate of free and fair elections.

Citing the example of fiscally-strained Punjab during the hearing, which is buried under a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore, Ashwini Upadhyay argued that despite the burden, the AAP announced freebies during the election season. "It is like each Punjabi has a debt of Rs 1 crore. Then freebies were promised," he said.

Upadhyay argued that in a similar manner, Sri Lanka introduced freebies and was now facing an unprecedented economic crisis. "India has a debt of 70 lakh crores. we are going the same way," the BJP leader stated, calling the issue a 'serious matter'.