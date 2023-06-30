AAP Moves Supreme Court Challenging Centre's Delhi Ordinance

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 30 challenged the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi in the Supreme Court. The apex court will now examine the plea of the AAP government and decide on a hearing date. The AAP at first instance will wish to make all efforts to achieve a stay on the ordinance which strips it of power to handle bureaucratic posting in the national capital.

The AAP has taken this decision as the Parliament session is all set to begin on July 17. While the AAP has garnered some opposition support against the ordinance, it has failed to get needed numbers on its side.

On May 19, the Central government promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of IAS and DANICS officers in Delhi. AAP called the move a circumvention of the Supreme Court verdict on search control of services. The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the search control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the Kejriwal government and it seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers.

Kejriwal to burn copies of Delhi ordinance on July 3

During a press conference on Friday, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Kejriwal will burn copies of the ordinance in protest on July 3. He even said that the copies will be burnt in every assembly on July 5 and on every street and locality from July 6 to July 13. "Even staunch supporters of the BJP are against the ordinance," Bharadwaj said.

In order to repel the ordinance, Kejriwal has also been persuading other opposition leaders for support. He even met his counterparts Hemant Soren in Jharkhand and MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu to garner support against the ordinance in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament. Kejriwal is also keen on bringing Congress into its camp and recently urged Rahul Gandhi to "forget the differences and move forward together."

However, both the parties have failed to come to terms which hints that Kejriwal will skip the second meeting of prominent opposition leaders which is scheduled to be held in Shimla next month.