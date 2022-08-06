AAP MP Raghav Chadha Moves Bill To Strengthen Anti-defection Law; Key Aspects Here

In a key development on Friday, AAP MP Raghav Chadha moved a private member's bill in Rajya Sabha to strengthen the anti-defection law in a bid to curb the horse-trading of lawmakers. Addressing a press conference, he explained the contours of the comprehensive legislation that aims to discourage MLAs and MPs from switching sides while granting them more freedom. He contended that such a bill was necessary in the wake of the BJP allegedly luring opposition lawmakers to boost their strength or topple governments in states.

Raghav Chadha remarked, "BJP has tried to steal the mandate of the people in the last few years. That's why AAP had to introduce a private member's bill to amend this law. In the last few days, we have seen that MLAs and MPs are lured using money, ministerial berth and coercion by registration of cases by agencies such as CBI and ED. We have brought in a bill today to amend the Constitution for ending this sin. The main point of this bill is that a lawmaker who leaves the party on whose ticket he won the election, joins another party and gets disqualified, can't fight an election for 6 years."

He added, "To stop resort politics, the bill stipulates that if a lawmaker does not remain present in the House within 7 days of being summoned by the Assembly Speaker and the party whip being issued, it will be considered that he voluntarily gave up his membership of the House. The Whip which is issued by all political parties will be applicable only during the no-confidence motion. If an MP or MLA wants to express his opinion during a debate on any bill and vote against the direction of the party, he should have that independence."

AAP MP @raghav_chadha ने Anti-Defection Law में संशोधन Bill किया पेश



1⃣दलबदलुओं के 6 साल तक चुनाव लड़ने पर रोक

2⃣Speaker/Whip के बुलावे पर 1 हफ़्ते में ना आए तो इस्तीफ़ा

3⃣व्हिप सिर्फ़ No Confidence Motion पर लागू

4⃣Party तोड़ने के लिए ¾ आंकड़ा

5⃣सदस्यता रद्द:1 Month में फ़ैसला pic.twitter.com/cao3o8Nhr5 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 5, 2022

Key aspects of Raghav Chadha's bill: