AAP MP Raghav Chadha Receives Legal Notice For Describing BJP As 'party Of Goons'

On Sunday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha received a legal notice from BJYM Punjab vice president Ashok Sareen for describing BJP as a party of goons. Sareen contended that this remark had hurt his sentiments as a BJP worker and tarnished his reputation. Maintaining that the aforesaid utterance is derogatory, defamatory and tantamount to character assassination of the entire BJP, he alleged that it was a pre-meditated plan to promote a feeling of enmity and ill-will against the party. Thus, he demanded a written apology from Chadha within 3 days failing which the latter will be liable to face civil and criminal proceedings.

AAP slams BJP over attack on Kejriwal residence

On March 30, BJYM under the leadership of Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya organised a march from IP College to Kejriwal's residence to protest against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' film. Speaking in the Assembly earlier, the AAP chief dubbed it a "false film"- a remark which BJP construed as an insult to the Kashmiri Pandits. However, some protesters breached security barricades and kicked the main gate of Kejriwal's residence before throwing red paint on it. Thereafter, the Delhi Police filed a case under sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and arrested 8 persons.

Addressing a press conference after the attack, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged, "BJP wants to get Arvind Kejriwal killed. It wants to kill Arvind Kejriwal. Today, BJP goons were sent to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with the police. The CCTVs and boom barriers of his house were destroyed in the presence of the police. BJP goons did this. As a part of a well-conceived conspiracy, Arvind Kejriwal was attacked". In an intriguing development on April 14, aforesaid 8 accused were felicitated at the Delhi BJP office by the party's state unit chief Adesh Gupta after being released on bail.

This prompted AAP MP Raghav Chadha's scathing criticism of BJP following which he was slapped with the legal notice. On April 16, Chadha told the media, "BJP means Bharat Ki Jahil Party. This has become true in this country. BJP has become a party of goons and ruffians. BJP's goons and ruffians attack AAP leaders. BJP goons attacked the residence of Kejriwal who studied at IIT, worked as an Income Tax Commissioner and is the democratically elected CM of Delhi. After that, BJP calls them and felicitates them".