AAP MP Sanjay Singh Attacked With Ink At Hathras After Meeting Kin, Party Alleges BJP Hand

An unidentified person threw ink at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation that is in Hathras to meet the family members of the victim. The party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh along with Delhi cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and other AAP workers reached the village Monday afternoon.

While speaking to the media after meeting the family, an unidentified person threw ink at Singh and two other AAP members. The party immediately blamed the BJP for staging the act.

"The BJP has exposed its dark side by throwing ink on AAP MP Sanjay Singh. The black ink thrown on Sanjay Singh Ji will be used to write Yogi's dark activities in history," the party's Uttar Pradesh unit tweeted. The party pointed out that BJP MPs reach jail to meet rapists while they throw ink when a leader visits the victim's family. "What to call it if not Ravanraj?"

Sanjay Singh then engaged in a verbal spat with a UP policeman where he alleged that the force is on a "killing spree" while not protecting innocent lives.

हाथरस में कायराना हरकत पुलिस अपनी सुरक्षा में गुड़िया के घर लेकर गई लौटते समय हमला हुआ MLA राखी बिडलान अजय दत्त व फ़ैसल लाला साथ थे,योगी जी आप “ठाकुर नही कायर हो” मुझ पर चाहे जितने मुक़दमे लिखो जेल भेजो लाठी चलाओ या हत्या करवा दो लेकिन गुड़िया के लिये न्याय की लड़ाई जारी रहेगी pic.twitter.com/8DA9ln4ZYo — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 5, 2020

Calling for a court-monitored CBI investigation of the Hathras incident, the AAP MP said the way the Yogi Adityanath government has tried to "suppress" the Hathras case point to a "deep conspiracy".

UP Govt registers FIR alleging criminal conspiracy

According to UP government sources, there was an attempt to create a caste and communal frenzy in the state over the Hathras incident, as the victim belonged to the Dalit community and the alleged attackers belonged to the upper caste. On Sunday, sources said UP police have filed an FIR under various sections of the IPC alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence via the incident.

Earlier while addressing a press conference, Yogi Adiyanath had stated that the opposition was trying to incite riots in the state, given the development that the state was undergoing. "Those who do not like development, they want to incite ethnic and communal riots. In the guise of these riots, they will get an opportunity to bake political loaves, so they do new conspiracies, we have to move the process of development rapidly by being fully alert to these conspiracies," he said.

