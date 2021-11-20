Lauding the grit of the farmers, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday, demanded that the Centre pay of compensation of Rs 1 crore to each of the victims' families. Terming the 750+ farmers who died during farmers' protest as martyrs, he demanded a govt job to the next of kin of the deceased. Heralding the repeal as a victory for 'Andolanjeevi farmers', he called it a loss for 'Chunavjeevi' (poll-obsessed) Modi. A similar demand was made by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut too, adding that cases against farmers who ambushed the Red Fort should be revoked.

AAP, Sena MPs demand compensation for farmers' kin

"750+ farmers have died in this protest. It is because of their martyrdom that the arrogant Modi govt had to bow down and repeal the Farm Laws. They should be termed as martyrs and the Centre must pay compensation of ₹1 crore & provide a govt job to one kin of farmers who died during the protest. This is a victory of 'Andolanjeevi' farmers and loss of 'Chunavjeevi' Modi," said Sanjay Singh.

Modi govt should pay compensation of ₹ 1 crore & provide job to kin of farmers who died during #FarmersProtests



-AAP MP @SanjayAzadSln #FarmLawsRepealed pic.twitter.com/LvwthwIUMT — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 19, 2021

"PM Modi should apologise to the family members of 700 farmers who lost lives. He should also announce monetary relief for those who lost lives. He should also withdraw all cases against Farmers including cases registered for violence on Red Fort," tweeted Raut.

PM Modi should apologise to the family members of 700 farmers who lost lives, he should also announce monetary relief for those who lost lives and he should also withdraw all cases against Farmers including cases registered for violence on Red Fort.

जय जवान

जय किसान — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 19, 2021

PM Modi: 'Farm laws to be repealed'

On Friday, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws inspite of multiple rounds of talks. Repealing the laws, he urged the protesting farmers to head home. He also added that to strengthen the Minimum Support price (MSP) structure, an agricultural committee will be formed. This announcement comes ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, while farmers protested against the Farm Bills at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon parliament session, passing a no-confidence motion against the Centre at the Kisan Sansad. With the SC staying the laws, 6 states- Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi have passed a resolution in their respective assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws. Over 700 farmers have died till date amid protests, claim Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. Farmers have said that they will not stop the protests till it is repealed in Parliament.