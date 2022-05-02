AAP MP Sanjay Singh Lauds Yogi Govt's Loudspeaker Move; 'No Need To Politicise Issue'

In a key development, AAP MP Sanjay Singh who is a vocal critic of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh lauded its stance on the loudspeaker row. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Sunday, he highlighted that loudspeakers had been removed from places of worship belonging to all communities. Moreover, he contended that no one should have any objection if the crackdown on illegal loudspeakers has taken place after a dialogue between the religious leaders and the state administration.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh remarked, "I am not looking at this as a controversy because there is no need to make everything a political issue. If I make an impartial analysis, the authorities have removed all the loudspeakers so far after talking to people belonging to religions. Loudspeakers have been removed from temples and mosques. The volume has been reduced wherever it was more. But this has happened after a discussion between the administration and the religious leaders. If people are taking such a step with their consent, you and I shouldn't have any objection."

Crackdown on unauthorized loudspeakers

MNS chief Raj Thackeray triggered the row over loudspeakers by giving an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government. He warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of mosques if their loudspeakers are not removed by May 4. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directed that the installation of mics will not be allowed at new locations. In the case of already installed mics, he mandated that the volume must be regulated in a manner that the sound is not heard outside the premises.

As of May 1,53,942 unauthorized loudspeakers in the state have been removed whereas the volume of over 60,200 loudspeakers has been reduced. For instance, 16,682 loudspeakers have been removed in the Bareilly zone, while the volume levels of 17,204 loudspeakers were reduced. Similarly, 230 loudspeakers were removed and the volume of 313 loudspeakers was reduced in the Varanasi Police Commissionerate area.