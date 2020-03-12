AAP's Sanjay Singh Launches Fierce Attack At Centre Over Delhi Riots, Demands SIT Probe

Amid the ongoing debate about the Delhi violence in the upper house of the parliament, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay on Thursday demanded the Central government to form a special Supreme Court-monitored SIT to probe the North-East Delhi violence that claimed 53 lives and injured over 200 persons.

While addressing the Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Singh said, "A special Supreme Court SIT should be formed to probe the Delhi violence. The judge who had ordered an FIR on Kapil Mishra for making hate speech was transferred. The judiciary is clearly in danger. When Delhi CM had asked for a curfew to be imposed and army to be called, it was ignored."

"Your people were involved in the violence. Who were those 300 people that had come from UP? What action is the BJP government in UP taking against the culprits? You are destroying and breaking the nation," the AAP MP said, accusing the BJP led Central government.

Amit Shah's response on riots in LS

Seventeen days after violence took place in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah has responded in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. As Shah spoke in the Lower House, Congress and IUML MPs staged a walkout. Shah has said that not a single communal riot took place after February 25. As the riots in Delhi have so far claimed 53 lives, the Home Minister lauded Delhi Police's effort in quelling the riots within 36 hours. He also spoke on all major criticism against him after the riots.

Refraining from giving communal colour to the riots, the Home Minister said that lives were lost. He said that 52 Indians lost their lives, 526 were injured and 142 houses were burnt. He also said: "We did not take the riots casually. Prima facie, I believe that the riots were pre-planned. I assured families of the riot victims that the culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to."

Violence in Delhi

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

In all, 53 people died and over 200 were injured in the Delhi riots. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and IB officer Ankit Sharma was heinously butchered. The police had filed 167 FIRs and have arrested and have detained 885 people in the matter. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence.

