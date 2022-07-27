AAP MP Sanjay Singh Suspended From Rajya Sabha For Insulting, Throwing Papers At Chair

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh joined the long list of suspended Parliamentarians on Wednesday for allegedly misbehaving with the Rajya Sabha Chair. The senior AAP leader has been suspended from the Upper House for the remaining part of the week for shouting slogans, tearing papers, and throwing them towards the Chair on Tuesday, July 26.

Unruly scenes were witnessed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday when papers were thrown at the Rajya Sabha chair by the agitating MPs amid the proceedings.

The announcement regarding Sanjay Singh's suspension was made today by Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh before he adjourned the House till 12:18 pm.

Just a day ago, 19 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha as part of disciplinary action for 'misconduct' in the Parliament. The action came after the MPs trooped into the well of the House protesting and demanding discussion on the issues of inflation and the recent GST rate hike.

Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for entire Monsoon Session

On Monday, July 25, four Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of Monsoon Session, for their unruly conduct. Lok Sabha MPs Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani, and TN Prathapan continued to protest at Gate 1 of the Parliament House on Wednesday, following their suspension.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting of Opposition MPs over the suspension of 19 parliamentarians. Speaking to the media earlier, he accused the Centre of avoiding a discussion on price rise. He also revealed that the opposition will appeal for the revocation of suspension of the 19 MPs, which has now increased to 20.