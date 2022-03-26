AAP MP Sanjay Singh Urges RS MPs To Give ₹5 Cr Each For Kashmiri Pandits' Rehabilitation

Amid the row over 'The Kashmir Files' movie, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday, urged the Rajya Sabha to pass a resolution, with all MPs pledging Rs 5 crores from their funds for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

Lashing out at the politicisation of Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, he echoed Kejriwal's suggestion to upload 'The Kashmir Files' movie for free. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film 'Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Sanjay Singh: Pledge Rs 5 crores from MPLAD for Kashmiri Pandits

"I have no issues with the movie. I urge the govt to put the film for free on YouTube so that every citizen watches it. Telecast the movie on Doordarshan - not once, but multiple times. But instead of politicising someone's grief, you should tell us what you have done to rehabilitate those Kashmiri Pandits in the last 7 years?," said Singh in the Rajya Sabha.

He added, "When the Kashmiri Pandits were driven out of the Valley in 1989-90, this BJP was in power with VP Singh. You were quiet when the exodus happened and you can never erase it from history. I am bringing this proposal on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party, to pass a resolution in the house that all MPs should give Rs 5 crores from their funds for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. I am ready to do so".

आम आदमी पार्टी की ओर से ये प्रस्ताव ला रहा हूं आपके बीच में, एक प्रस्ताव सदन में पास कीजिए सभी सांसद अपनी निधि से ₹5-5 करोड़ कश्मीरी पंडितों के पुनर्वास के लिए दें, मैं तैयार हूं : @SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/cvRoJcLFsz — Aam Aadmi Party- Uttar Pradesh (@AAPUttarPradesh) March 25, 2022

On Thursday, Kejriwal ridiculed BJP for promoting Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial The Kashmir Files. On the Delhi Assembly floor, Kejriwal slammed BJP for making the movie tax-free in states, suggesting Agnihotri to upload the film on YouTube instead, where everybody would be able to access it for free. He also pointed out how the ruling party has been putting up posters of the movie across the country to promote it.

"They are saying make The Kashmir Files tax-free. Well, put it on YouTube it will be free. Everyone will be able to see it in a day," said Kejriwal to raccous laughter. Kejriwal had himself declared movies like "Nil Batte Sannatta" and "Sand Ki Aankh" as tax-free in Delhi.

Kashmir Files row

Before AAP, Congress Kerala's Twitter handle took on Vivek Agnihotri's 'Kashmir Files' movie, sharing a long thread of 'facts' about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in 1990. In a bid to downplay the exodus, Congress claimed that it was the terrorists who killed 399 Kashmiri Pandits between (1990-2007) while 15,000 Muslims were killed during the same period.

Facing severe backlash for its tweet, Congress later took down the first tweet. In a series of tweets, Congress claimed that then-J&K Governor Jagmohan was an RSS man under whose rule Pandits were driven out of the Valley. 'The Kashmir Files' has been declared tax-free in many BJP-ruled states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, UP, Goa and Gujarat.