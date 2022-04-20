AAP MP Sushil Gupta Says 'Bring Delhi Police Under Delhi Govt, Then There'll Be No Riots'

In the wake of the recent riots in the Jahangirpuri region of Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta took a dig at the central government and stated that Delhi police is unable to handle the law and order situation in Delhi and claimed that there will not be any riots if Delhi police operate under the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, in yet another allegation, AAP on Tuesday claimed that Ansar, the main accused in the attack on the Shobha Yatra in Delhi, is a BJP worker. Earlier, AAP leader Atishi also levelled the same allegations after tweeting multiple images. The same was stated by AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, "The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots - Ansar - is a BJP leader. He played a major role in getting BJP's candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest, and plays an active role in BJP. It is clear that the BJP has got the riots done."

Violence in Jahangirpuri during Shobha yatra

According to the submission by the prosecution in the Jahangirpuri violence case, there were about 400-500 people, two vehicles with sound systems, a chariot, 50-60 two-wheelers in the Shobha Yatra, which was proceeding peacefully until 6 pm, when Ansar and four to five associates entered the procession and started quarrelling. Subsequently, the situation went out of hand resulting in stone-pelting and stampede. The police tried to control the situation but sloganeering continued.

While sending Ansar and co-accused Saleem to police custody for two days, the court ruled, "The role of each accused has to be ascertained in detail in order to trace the entire chain of the incident. Further, the weapons used and their illegal sources have to be unearthed. It is further stated that the investigation is at a very nascent stage and the remaining accused persons are yet to be apprehended. Further, the sustained interrogation of the accused is required to ascertain the complete conspiracy and the mastermind behind the same."

Image: Republic World, ANI