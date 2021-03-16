AAP MPs Protest At Parliament Against Centre's NCT Bill; Say 'BJP Wants L-G's Govt'

After the Centre proposed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in Lok Sabha (LS), the Aam Adami Party's (AAP) Members of Parliament (MPs) decided to protest on Tuesday (March 16, 2021) in the Parliament’s premises at Gandhi statue. AAP MP Sanjay Singh hit out at the Central govt regarding the Bill. He asserted, "Modi govt does not believe in democratic, federal and constitution framework. This government tries to oppress the elected state government. In case of Delhi, they worked to teach Delhiites a lesson that the BJP-Modi govt does not care about landslide mandate. AAP govt got 67 seats out of 70 seats. But they still try to suppress and end the rights of govt chosen by people." [Sic.]

AAP to protest against NCT (National Capital Territory) Bill

Earlier in the morning, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also backed AAP for its protest against the NCT Bill and called it "unconstitutional and arrogance of power." He stated that the amendment proposed by the government will cage the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Sibal wrote on Twitter, "NCT of Delhi ( Amendment Bill ) 2021, Unconstitutional, Violates Federal Structure, Hems in elected government Makes MLA’s caged representatives, Yet another instance of this Governments: Arrogance of power."

The Bill says-



1. For Delhi, “Govt” will mean LG



Then what will elected govt do?



2. All files will go to LG



This is against 4.7.18 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG, elected govt will take all decisions and send copy of decision to LG

Lashing out at the Centre over the amendment to the NCT Act, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the BJP's move to bring such laws is "unconstitutional and anti-democratic." He wrote on Twitter, "After being rejected by the people of Delhi (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected government through a Bill in LS today. We strongly condemn BJP’s unconstitutional and anti-democracy move. The bill is contrary to the Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to L-G. Elected government will take all decisions and send only the copy of decision to the L-G."

Centre proposes NCT Bill in Lok Sabha

Slamming the Central government over the amendment to the GNCTD Act, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday affirmed, "This GNCTD Act has been amended with two clauses - govt will mean L-G, which will render Delhi govt , its ministers and elected MLAs meaningless. Govt will only be L-G. This is a dictatorial amendment, which will mandate that every file be sent to L-G. If the Chief Minister does not have the power to take decisions, then why conduct elections? Why this farce of elections?," fumed Sisodia. Moreover, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal added, "This amendment is against 2018 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to L-G, elected govt will take all decisions and send a copy of the decision to L-G."

The Bill aims to define areas that will fall outside the Delhi govt and which the L-G may take a call on. In 2018, the SC had observed that the Delhi government need not obtain L-G’s concurrence on all governance issues, but only inform him. As per a 2019 Supreme Court judgment, Delhi government has powers to appoint special public prosecutors or law officers, fixing land revenue rates, the power to appoint or deal with the electricity commission or board. As of now law and order, and the police come under the Ministry of Home Affairs while administrative powers rest under the Delhi government.

(with inputs from ANI)