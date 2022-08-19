Last Updated:

'AAP Must Welcome Probe If They Have Done Nothing Wrong': KP Maurya On CBI Raids In Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya spoke to Republic TV and criticised the AAP for passing statements against the CBI raids. 

Written By
Nikita Bishay

Image: ANI/Republic World


In a reaction from the Uttar Pradesh government following the CBI raids at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya spoke to Republic TV and criticised the AAP for passing statements against the CBI raids. 

Stating that the Delhi Minister must welcome the raids conducted by the CBI, KP Maurya said that Manish Sisodia must open-heartedly co-ordinate with the investigation and not create any obstacles if he is not wrong. 

He also said that by making comments on the CBI investigations, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to create obstacles in the investigation.

"Parties like the Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, and others participate in corruption under the title of 'Opposition'. It has become a fashion among them. If the CBI is raiding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister's residence or other premises, they should welcome the move if they believe they have not done anything wrong", he added. 

"Commenting against the investigation is fail attempt to pressurise the central agencies and further indicates about a conspiracy behind it", Maurya added. 

The Minister also spoke on the Hamirpur assault case and said that an investigation will be carried out against the accused and no criminal will be spared in Uttar Pradesh.

CBI raids multiple locations in irregularities in Delhi excise policy

Earlier in the morning, teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation raided 21 locations in the national capital including Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia's residence in connection to the irregularities in the Delhi liquor excise policy. 

Welcoming the CBI officials to his residence, Sisodia took to Twitter and wrote, “We welcome CBI. Will give full cooperation in the investigation so that the truth can come out soon. Till now many cases have been filed against me but nothing has come out. Nothing will come out of it either. My work cannot be stopped for good education in the country.”

Delhi Chief minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal also extended support to his deputy and said that nothing will come out of the probe. 

 

