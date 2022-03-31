AAP National Spokesperson Rahul Mhambre Resigns Hours After Appointment

In a significant development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa convenor Rahul Mhambre has relinquished his responsibilities as the state convenor, national executive and national spokesperson. It is pertinent to note that Mhambre was appointed as the national spokesperson for AAP on March 31. However, hours after the official announcement, Rahul took Twitter and informed that he no longer wants to hold any official post in the party and hence tendered his resignation from the key position in the party.

The reasons behind this resignation are still unclear but going by the words of Rahul Mhambre, it was due to 'personal reasons.' Furthermore, Mhambre thanked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the national secretary of the AAP, Pankaj Gupta before mentioning his resignation.

However, there was no mention of him leaving the party or anything similar as further in his post, thanked the AAP workers of Goa, saying," My best wishes to all the selfless volunteers and supporters of AAP Goa who have always stood with me through this journey. I will always be there for Goa and Goenkars."

NatSecretary @pankajgupta bhai, I thank the party & Arvind Kejriwal ji for entrusting me with the additional responsibility of National Spokesperson.

Due to personal reasons, I hereby request you to accept my resignation as State Convener, Nat Executive & Nat Spkperson. 1/2 — Rahul Mhambre (@RahulMhambre) March 31, 2022

Goa Elections

It is pertinent to mention here that Rahul Mhambre was the state convenor of Goa of AAP during the recently concluded assembly elections in 5 states. AAP lost the elections as BJP returned to power with their CM Pramod Sawant, reclaiming 20 seats and support from independent candidates as well as the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

AAP could manage only 2 seats in the elections whereas the prominent opposition and key contenders, Congress gave a tough fight but could not manage more than 11 seats in the coastal state.