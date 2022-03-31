Last Updated:

AAP National Spokesperson Rahul Mhambre Resigns Hours After Appointment

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor for the state of Goa and national spokesperson Rahul Mhambre has resigned from his post officially hours after his appointment

Written By
Aniket Mishra
Goa

Image: Rahul Mhambre- Facebook/ ANI


In a significant development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa convenor Rahul Mhambre has relinquished his responsibilities as the state convenor, national executive and national spokesperson. It is pertinent to note that Mhambre was appointed as the national spokesperson for AAP on March 31. However, hours after the official announcement, Rahul took Twitter and informed that he no longer wants to hold any official post in the party and hence tendered his resignation from the key position in the party.

The reasons behind this resignation are still unclear but going by the words of Rahul Mhambre, it was due to 'personal reasons.' Furthermore, Mhambre thanked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the national secretary of the AAP, Pankaj Gupta before mentioning his resignation.

However, there was no mention of him leaving the party or anything similar as further in his post, thanked the AAP workers of Goa, saying," My best wishes to all the selfless volunteers and supporters of AAP Goa who have always stood with me through this journey.  I will always be there for Goa and Goenkars."

Goa Elections

It is pertinent to mention here that Rahul Mhambre was the state convenor of Goa of AAP during the recently concluded assembly elections in 5 states. AAP lost the elections as BJP returned to power with their CM Pramod Sawant, reclaiming 20 seats and support from independent candidates as well as the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

READ | Decision on 3 Goa Cabinet berths in couple of months: State BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade

AAP could manage only 2 seats in the elections whereas the prominent opposition and key contenders, Congress gave a tough fight but could not manage more than 11 seats in the coastal state. 

READ | Pramod Sawant says will 'make Goa Swayampurna in true sense' after taking oath as CM
READ | Goa cabinet decides to provide 3 cooking gas cylinders free to households
READ | 44% newly sworn-in ministers in Goa declared criminal cases against themselves: ADR
READ | Pramod Sawant pans Chidambaram for remarks on Goa Cabinet; 'Focus on waking Congress up'
Tags: Goa, AAP, Kejriwal
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND