AAP Neta & Punjab Minister Fauja Singh Sarari Meets Rapist Ram Rahim; Stokes Massive Row

Politicians continued to make a beeline for meeting convicted rapist and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim with the latest addition being AAP's Fauja Singh Sarari. At present, Sarari holds the portfolios of Freedom Fighters, Defence Services Welfare, Food Processing and Horticulture in the Punjab Cabinet. As per a video accessed by Republic TV, he visited Rahim's Dera on October 30 and participated in an event there. The convict was released from the Sunaria jail by the Haryana government for a 40-day parole on October 14.

Since then, he has been holding satsangs which have been attended by a number of leaders including Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, Nalwa MLA Ranbir Singh Gangwa and Himachal Pradesh Minister Bikram Thakur. Denying that he had anything to do with the parole granted to the rapist, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar told the media, "I had no role in this...Courts announce imprisonment and a convict goes to jail. After that, the jail's rules apply to all the inmates". His release ahead of the Adampur bypoll and the panchayat elections has created a big controversy.

Conviction in multiple cases

In August 2017, Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two women. Subsequently, over 35 people lost their lives and several were injured in the violence after his conviction. Thousands of his followers went on the rampage, setting fire to vehicles, buildings and railway stations. The protest started in Haryana's Panchkula and spread like fire in other parts of the state, along with Punjab and Delhi.

In a separate development, he and three other associates were sentenced to life imprisonment in January 2019 for their involvement in the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago. The latter was killed in Sirsa, Haryana, after his newspaper published an anonymous letter alleging sexual exploitation of women by the self-styled godman at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters. In October 2021, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case pertaining to the murder of his former manager Ranjit Singh.

As the Dera Sacha Sauda chief is believed to have political clout in Haryana and Punjab, his temporary release on the eve of the Punjab Assembly polls raised eyebrows. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV in February, the then Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi accused this sect of extending support to BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal candidates throughout the state. However, SAD could win only three seats while BJP candidates emerged victorious in two constituencies.