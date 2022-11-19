AAP Neta Mukesh Goel Trashes Bribery Charge Post Sting; 'BJP Sensing Defeat In MCD Polls'

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, AAP leader Mukesh Goel rejected the bribery charge levelled by BJP which released a sting to buttress its claim. A 5-time municipal councillor who joined AAP from Congress on November 27 last year, Goel was appointed the party's in-charge of Madhya Pradesh and is contesting the MCD polls from Ward no.15 Adarsh Nagar. Claiming that the video was not authentic, he asserted that BJP was making the allegation owing to a fear of defeat in the MCD polls. Expressing his willingness to be probed, Goel announced that he will file a defamation suit against BJP's Sambit Patra.

AAP's Mukul Goel remarked, "It is a fake audio and the clipping has been edited. In Delhi, the BJP government is there for 15 years. BJP is doing this to deflect attention from the corruption done during the last 15 years. I am active in the politics of Delhi for 35-40 years. I am in the Municipal Corporation since 25 years. I have worked in various positions. Until today, no one has accused me of corruption of even one rupee. But BJP leaders are sensing defeat in the election. In Delhi, Kejriwal's government is going to be formed. They will keep levelling such allegations and try to besmirch our image."

BJP ओछी हरकतों पर उतरी!



BJP ने अपने 15 साल के भ्रष्टाचार को छिपाने के लिए मेरी फ़र्ज़ी Clip चलाई



25 वर्ष तक निगम के कई पदों पर काम किया। लेकिन कोई आरोप नहीं लगा



मेरी Fake/Edited Audio/Video चला कर आरोप लगाने वाले @sambitswaraj पर मानहानि का Case करेंगे



BJP's charge

Dubbing AAP a 'thug party', BJP released a fresh sting operation allegedly featuring senior leader Mukesh Goel seeking a bribe from a junior engineer. Speaking to the media, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra urged AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to sack Goel from the party in wake of this sting operation. According to the saffron party, the video dates back to Diwali when Goel allegedly summoned the unnamed junior engineer for pressurising him to pay money to the tune of lakhs.

While he was working in the City SP Zone, Sita Ram Bazar ward, he was transferred to the Shahdara Maintenance Department. The AAP leader, whom BJP claimed played a key role in the distribution of tickets for the MCD polls, is allegedly heard saying that the money is required to distribute over '150 gifts'. The polling for the MCD election will take place on December 4 whereas the counting of votes is scheduled on December 7.