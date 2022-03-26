AAP now a national alternative in politics: Sanjay Singh

Jaipur, Mar 26 (PTI) AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh on Saturday said the party has established itself as an alternative political force at the national level after its victory in the Punjab assembly elections.

Singh, also an MP, said that Rajasthan is among the priorities of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), where assembly elections are to be held towards the end of next year.

“After the victory in the recent assembly elections in Punjab, the acceptance of the Aam Aadmi Party has increased across the country and it is being seen as an alternative at the national level,” Singh told reporters here.

“We have selected some states where the organisation will expand very quickly and one of them is Rajasthan. It is among the priorities of the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said.

Vinay Mishra, MLA of Dwarka in Delhi, has been named as the party’s election in-charge for Rajasthan.

Singh said several leaders from other parties have expressed their desire to join the AAP and that big announcements will be made soon.

According to him, the AAP model is increasingly being accepted across the country.

Everyone in the country wants the Delhi model of education, mohalla clinics, free electricity and drinking water in their states as well, Singh said.

The party will organise a workers' convention at the Birla Auditorium here on Sunday. PTI AG CJ CJ

